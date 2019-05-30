‘White Rights’ Get Radio Host Fired

Georgia “Peach” got the boot from a conservative-leaning AM radio station in California after acknowledging that “white genocide” is for real. Apparently, discussion of “white rights” is just too politically incorrect for some to stomach.

By John Friend

In yet another indication that political correctness is stifling free speech and the First Amendment in America, an outspoken conservative local talk radio host was terminated recently as a direct result of her controversial political views.

Georgia “Peach” was one of the most popular hosts on KSCO, a local conservative-leaning AM radio station headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., one of the most liberal cities in one of the most liberal states in America. Georgia, who had hosted a live two-hour open-phones program twice per week on KSCO for years, was recently fired by the station owner. Georgia was known for her politically incorrect views and passionate defense of whites in America and around the world, who she views as under attack culturally and demographically.

“My firing had all to do with my speaking up for white Europeans,” Georgia explained to this reporter in a recent interview. “The minute that started, I became a target.”

Georgia highlighted some of the issues she was most concerned with during the interview. “The issues I am most passionate about are my pride in what our people have created, not just for America, but for Western Civilization,” Georgia stated. “I want us to have the right to continue to exist. I am deeply concerned about our losing our civil rights. Whites no longer have civil rights in their own homeland. We no longer have a homeland of our own. We have a two-tiered justice system—one for us and one for non-whites. I am passionate about preserving our history. I am passionate about setting the record straight about our history.”

Georgia also became increasingly focused on what she describes as white genocide, a topic she elaborated on during the interview with this reporter.

“White genocide is very real,” she noted. “When I first used those words on AM radio, people were shocked and confused. I spoke about the Kalergi Plan. I explained about the slow ethno-cleansing of our people, which would lead to the genocide of us. People started to catch on and get it. They started using those words, which meant my message was effective.”

Georgia had always been a conservative-leaning presenter on KSCO, which features local broadcasters from the Santa Cruz area with a wide range of political views and interests, along with more mainstream nationally syndicated talk show hosts, such as Rush Limbaugh and George Noory, who hosts the popular Coast to Coast program focusing on paranormal activity and other controversial topics.

Over time, however, Georgia became more focused on what she describes as white genocide and the systematic discrimination against white Americans, and she was not afraid to speak out in opposition to it. As she gained more and more popularity—and notoriety in her critic’s eyes—she became a target of radical left-wing journalists and antifa activists, ultimately resulting in her recent termination by station management.

“The official explanation was they wanted to go in a different direction—in other words, no real talk radio, but moderate pabulum talk to keep everyone dumbed-down and asleep,” Georgia explained. “As long as I stayed on mainstream conservative talking points, without touching the real issues behind the destruction of our country, of our people, I was okay. There were no complaints or attacks. However, as I became more and more vocal, my audience began to grow, and they began to speak up. I had given them a safe platform to do so. That is when the witch hunt and the agenda to find a way to get rid of their most popular show on KSCO began.”

Local journalists began targeting her for focusing on the topic of white genocide and other racial issues, which she became increasingly passionate about.

“There were all kinds of attacks, campaigns, petitions to pressure the station to fire me,” Georgia said. “It was ongoing with many newspaper articles. It was an all-out attack with only one purpose, which was to silence me.”

Ultimately, the pressure proved to be successful, and Georgia is no longer with the station, although she was one of the most popular hosts on the entire network. Her show host page on the KSCO website was removed along with all of her archived programs. She had even helped the station raise money to fund the network, only to be fired after having successfully raised roughly $8,000, according to Georgia.

“The owner of the station did an editorial asking people to donate to my show,” Georgia noted. “He took the money and killed my show.”

Despite the setbacks, Georgia is determined to continue speaking out on these and other controversial topics. She recently appeared as a guest on “The Jeff Rense Program,” one of the most popular and longest running alternative media programs in America. No doubt Georgia will be back on the air soon, more focused and determined than ever. “As for my future, who knows?” Georgia concluded. “One door closes, another one opens.”

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.