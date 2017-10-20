TWO LOST THORN BOOKS BACK IN PRINT!

Great news: After some negotiation, AFP has made a deal to bring back TWO Victor Thorn books that were in desperate need of a publisher. AMERICAN FREE PRESS is now the only authorized publisher and distributor—in print and electronic versions—of these two Thorn 9/11 blockbusters . . .

From the Author . . . “9-11 was an intricately planned act of statesponsored terrorism concocted by a foreign government (Israel) in unison with an ardently loyal faction of neo-con “crazies” who had burrowed their way into the Pentagon, State Department, and White House. Assisting them were a host of defense contractors, computer gurus, and explosives experts who made the whole thing happen on the morning of September 11, 2001.” —VICTOR THORN

9/11 EVIL Israel’s Central Role in the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attack

This is the book that many influential 9/11 organizations and individuals don t want you to read or talk about. This is the book the ADL doesn’t want you to read or talk about—they describe it as “preposterous,” simply because the evidence compiled points a finger at Israel as a major player in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on America.

But facts are facts; we do not control where they lead. We already know why 9/11 was done, and we already know how the WTC towers were destroyed (via controlled demolitions). But for some reason, most everyone wants to shy away from WHO ultimately did 9/11. In the author’s opinion, the nation of Israel played a central role in the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country, and Thorn presents overwhelming evidence in the pages of 9/11 EVIL.

This is the book the government, mainstream media gatekeepers, 9/11 Commission members, obfuscators, deceivers, and those who want to keep a lid on 9/11 don’t want you to read. This may be the most dangerous 9/11 book ever written. This is the book that has forever changed the way many people look at 9/11—and at the world around us today.

9/11: MADE IN ISRAEL The Plot Against America

What this book makes clear is that a massive coverup exists not only in the mainstream media, but in the so-called 9/11 truth movement as well. It is true that 9/11 was an “inside” job, and criminal elements within the U.S. government were undoubtedly involved, as is so often stated by many authors and activists.

But 9/11 was much more. It was an “outside” job also, ultimately made in Israel, as a mountain of evidence compiled in this new, landmark book clearly shows. This book sets the record straight by focusing on the actual puppetmasters.

Jewish control of World Trade Center security and Jewish ownership of the WTC complex is only one piece of the 9/11 puzzle that Thorn meticulously pieces together. Only one nation and group of people benefited most from the attacks on 9/11: Israel and its Zionist allies.

As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu boasted before an audience at Bar-Ilan University, “We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon.”

Considering the fact that the rogue state of Israel has a prior criminal record of perpetrating just such a crime—the June 8, 1967 attack on the USS Liberty—the verdict in this case is clear: 9/11 was made in Israel.

