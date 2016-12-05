Reporter Fired for Applauding Trump

chris

On Nov. 17, journalist Scarlett Fakhar was fired from her job at a Houston Fox affiliate television station after she took to her private Facebook page to applaud the election of Donald Trump and point out the problem of black-on-black violence in this country. Following her termination, she accused the media outlet of censoring conservative views.



By John Friend

A local Houston journalist and news anchor was fired earlier this month following a personal Facebook post that celebrated Donald Trump’s presidential victory and blamed increasing racial tensions and violence in America on President Barack Obama.

Scarlett Fakhar, an Iranian-American who had worked at Houston Fox affiliate KRIV since September 2015, announced on her Facebook fan page that she had been fired from the news station on Nov. 17. The Facebook post that ignited the controversy and eventual termination came the morning after the 2016 presidential election, when millions of Americans of all political persuasions took to social media to express their thoughts on the outcome of the election.

In her post, Ms. Fakhar noted that she “could barely sleep from how happy and relieved” she was at the outcome of the election. Although she never specifically mentioned Trump, the tone of her post made it clear she supported the populist president-elect.

“I’ve prayed about this for a long time,” Ms. Fakhar wrote. “And I know many of the Godfearing men and women out there have also. I prayed for the best leader that will turn this country that has become more violent and racist under the Obama administration than ever . . . into the America I once knew.”

Ms. Fakhar went on to lament how America has been going “downhill” under Obama, a point of view shared by millions of Americans. She stated that Obama “has made the entire country hate one another” and criticized how violent crime is covered and discussed in America.

“I work in news . . . and I hate to say it . . . but the number of African-Americans killing one another far outweighs the number of them being killed by whites,” Ms. Fakhar wrote. “And now you have groups murdering police officers both black and white. How did this happen under the Obama administration? You guys want another administration like that?”

Ms. Fakhar concluded her post by criticizing “college kids who wanted Hillary’s free education,” arguing that “no one is entitled to anything” and that kids need to “work hard like the rest of us.”

“I will not be paying for your laziness,” Ms. Fakhar remarked.

Once her personal Facebook post was made public, Ms. Fakhar received criticism from other local journalists and broadcasters, and quickly issued an apology.

“I profusely apologize for making public my personal views on the outcome of the election and other issues,” Ms. Fakhar stated. “It was wholly inappropriate, as a journalist, to do that. Again, my sincere apologies.”

Since her termination, Ms. Fakhar has criticized her former employer as well as local media coverage of her situation.

On Nov. 21, Ms. Fakhar wrote on Facebook that her former station’s “political agenda is becoming more and more clear” in the aftermath of her termination.

“I’m realizing more than ever that this was for the best,” she wrote.

“The station not only silenced me, but has also tried to delete as many comments that support conservative ideologies on their page as possible,” Ms. Fakhar noted. “They want everyone to think the left is the only one with a strong voice. . . . Don’t let the left convince you that everyone thinks like them. What they want more than anything is to control the narrative and the flow of information, so that good, honest people don’t know what’s going on.”







While patriots like Ms. Fakhar are fired for expressing their entirely uncontroversial political perspectives publicly, and other Trump supporters are violently attacked and assaulted, radical leftists continue to wreak havoc across America.

As of this writing, no anti-Trump partisans have been fired or physically attacked for expressing their political views publicly, at least to this newspaper’s knowledge. The double standards and glaring hypocrisy could not be more obvious.

John Friend is a writer who lives in California.