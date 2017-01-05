Advertisement


More Fake Hate Crimes Exposed

January 05, 2017   chris   1 Comment

After the election of Donald J. Trump, the mainstream media went nuts reporting that “hate crimes” had exploded across the nation. Months later, however, the real story is coming out that most of these charges have been total fabrications. In fact, there have been more cases of people attacking Trump supporters than the reverse.

By John Friend

In the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential victory, fake “hate crimes” are spreading like wildfire. Three recent examples offer insight into the increasing polarization of the country, as minorities and their leftist, anti-white allies resort to hoaxes in an effort to demonize the president-elect and his supporters.

On Nov. 1, exactly one week before the 2016 elections were held, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Miss. was vandalized with graffiti reading “Vote Trump” before the church was set ablaze, resulting in the near-total destruction of the building. The congregation of Hopewell Missionary, founded in 1905, is made up almost exclusively of black members.

Following the vandalism and arson of the church, mainstream news outlets speculated that the attack may have been carried out by Trump supporters and “white supremacists” with the intent of intimidating blacks and other minorities.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, a black man, encouraged federal authorities to investigate the arson as a potential “hate crime.”

Now, an investigation has determined that Andrew McClinton, a 45-year-old black man from Leland, Miss. with an extensive criminal history, spray-painted the graffiti and set the church on fire.

According to Clarence Green, a bishop at Hopewell Missionary, McClinton was a member of the church.

Incredibly, Mike Chaney, the state of Mississippi’s insurance commissioner and fire marshal, has denied the political nature of McClinton’s criminal acts.

“We do not believe it was politically motivated,” Chaney told the Associated Press. “There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated.”

How a black man spray-painting the words “Vote Trump” on a majority-black church prior to setting the building on fire could be construed as anything other than a politically motivated act is beyond this reporter’s comprehension.

Meanwhile, in Plainview, N.Y., a student from India was recently arraigned on 12 counts of aggravated harassment, according to News 12 Long Island, a local television news channel covering Long Island. Prosecutors allege Jasskirta Saini, a 20-year-old student at Nassau Community College, drew over 100 messages featuring so-called racist symbols and messages, including swastikas, KKK, and Hitler, in various buildings and on walls and handrails on the college campus.

According to police, Saini claimed he was being harassed by the Jewish community in his hometown of Plainview, which triggered the young man to deface his college campus with “anti-Semitic” graffiti.

“This wasn’t one or two times. This was 12 different times,” the judge overseeing the case is quoted as stating. “With society the way it is, it’s like putting a match to gasoline. It could have had a dangerous effect. We’ve had enough violence in society this year. We don’t need more.”

Finally, a young Muslim woman who told police she had been harassed and bullied by three drunken white men on a New York City subway was recently charged with filing a false police report for fabricating the entire story.

Yasmin Seweid, an 18-year-old student who was born in Brooklyn to Egyptian parents, originally told police she had been harassed and verbally assaulted by three men who called her a terrorist, attempted to rip off her hijab, and shouted “Donald Trump!” while on a late-night subway in New York City. Ms. Seweid told police she was making her way home after a college event when she was confronted by the men, who also demanded she go back to her country of origin.

Ms. Seweid took to Facebook to recount her purported “attack” the following day, writing in part: “I was harassed on the subway last night. And it was just so dehumanizing I can’t speak about it without getting emotional.”



 

Following the alleged incident, Ms. Seweid told local New York media outlets she felt “heartbroken” no one stood up for her or tried to help her during the altercation.

“People were looking at me and looking at what was happening and no one said a thing,” she stated. “They just looked away.”

In reality, New York police determined Ms. Seweid made up the entire story because she broke her curfew after being out drinking alcohol with friends.

“She had numerous opportunities to admit nothing happened and she kept sticking by her story,” a New York police source told media outlets.

“We dedicated a lot of resources to this—and don’t get me wrong, this is what we do—but we had guys going back and forth, looking for video and witnesses. And we couldn’t find anything.” After police continued questioning Ms. Seweid and began noticing major inconsistencies in her story, she finally broke down and admitted she made up the entire story to avoid being punished by her father.

While minorities and their anti-Trump allies continue to invent and fabricate alleged “hate crimes,” Trump supporters across the nation face physical attack, loss of employment, and harassment on a daily basis.

One young female college student at Bryn Mawr College, an all-female liberal arts college in Pennsylvania, was harassed by her peers for expressing her support for Trump to such an extent that she recently dropped out of the prestigious college.

John Friend is a writer who lives in California.

One Response to More Fake Hate Crimes Exposed

  1. Truth Will Out! says:
    January 5, 2017 at 14:03

    All jewish media orchestrated! Even Donald Trump (Zionist Shill) is part of the NWO (Jew World Order) plan for Chaos! BLM was funded by George Soros (Hungarian Jew) and fuelled by the jewish media. Everything “white-supremacist” is a jewish construct meant to keep the jewish “eternal-victimhood” false narrative alive…. “Neo-Nazis” have NOTHING to do with what true National Socialism was! We live in very Orwellian times!

