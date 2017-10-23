Media Watchdog Group Catches Shocking NYT Admission on Tape

• Reporter exposes official New York Times anti-Trump policy



• Reveals editor’s bias, conflicts of interest, strange ties to Antifa

By John Friend

Project Veritas, an independent non-profit media and watchdog organization founded by James O’Keefe that seeks to expose corruption and misconduct in both the public and private sphere, continues to reveal The New York Times and some of its leading contributors and editors as the partisan, biased, and unprofessional hacks the American public is coming to know them as.

As part of Project Veritas’s ongoing American Pravda series, which began in earnest this summer with a detailed exposure of CNN’s anti-Trump bias and blatant promotion of fake news stories, an undercover reporter with the media watchdog and investigative outfit captured a leading video editor for The New York Times on film exposing himself as an unprincipled, unethical, and dishonorable stooge for the anti-Trump establishment. In the recently released video by Project Veritas, Nicholas Dudich, who serves as audience strategy editor for New York Times video, candidly admits that he and his so-called media organization are not objective in their coverage, particularly of Trump.

“No, I’m not [objective],” Dudich proudly concedes on video. “That’s why I’m here.” Dudich also admitted that the Times slants its coverage of Trump in an effort to discredit and demonize the populist billionaire who has upset the ruling political and media establishment with his America-first positions and stinging attacks on what Trump accurately calls “the fake news” media that have manipulated and deceived the masses in this country for far too long.

Prior to working for the Times, Dudich worked on the political campaigns of both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, revealing his partisan nature. In the video, Dudich also admitted to once being involved with Antifa, the radical and oftentimes violent coalition of far-left activists who regularly protest conservative and right-wing rallies and events.

Antifa and their allies are also prone to physically attacking Trump supporters, and often attempt to shut down and disrupt conservative gatherings and events, publicly expose right-wing activists in an attempt to get them fired from their jobs, and otherwise cause mayhem and violence in cities across the United States.

“Yeah, I used to be an Antifa punk once upon a time,” Dudich explained to the undercover Project Veritas reporter. Dudich went on to bizarrely admit that James Comey, the former director of the FBI, asked him to join Antifa as a protected FBI asset to gather intelligence about the radical movement. “I joined that stuff for them [the FBI],” Dudich told the undercover reporter. “I was an asset.”

Dudich’s purpose, he explained, was to gather information and to assess whether Antifa was a real threat to the government and society. Dudich also told Project Veritas that Comey was his godfather, and that his father and mother have known Comey and his wife “for a really long time.”

He admitted that he “should have recused [himself]” when covering the Comey trial, given his alleged close personal ties to Comey. However, Dudich’s father, who was contacted by Project Veritas, denied his son’s claims, stating that Comey is not Dudich’s godfather and that he doesn’t “even know James Comey.”

The bizarre and quite revealing investigative video series once again exposing a major American media outlet produced by Project Veritas has been released as a three-part series as AFP goes to press, and is well worth watching in its entirety.

The video series can be viewed on YouTube or on AmericanFreePress.net, AFP’s website. “The fact remains that Nick Dudich lies and he’s a gatekeeper at The New York Times,” O’Keefe stated following the release of the investigative report.

“And that fact should be worrisome to the bosses at ‘the paper of record.’ Who else are they letting spread misinformation in their name?”