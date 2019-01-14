Feds Go After Bundys Again

Rancher Cliven Bundy talked with Mark Anderson to update AFP readers on the feds’ continuing persecution of his family, on the front page of American Free Press Issue 3 & 4. Already a subscriber? Log in here to read your paper. If not, review subscription options here – including a special discount offer!

By Mark Anderson

The federal government is intent on appealing the dismissal of charges against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons, and another supporter stemming from their now-legendary protest against Bureau of Land Management (BLM) policies, as reported in AFP’s front-page story in the Aug. 27 & Sept. 3, 2018 issue.

During the holidays, AFP caught up with family patriarch Cliven Bundy to get his take on the situation at this one-year anniversary of the Jan. 8, 2018 ruling and the five-year anniversary of the April 2014 protest.

The Bundys had faced various charges of conspiracy, obstruction, threats, and assault for the protest, which involved peacefully squaring off with federal agents and contractors who showed up to seize the family’s cattle under court order. The high-profile case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, however. After a long, grueling trial, during which Bundy and the other defendants languished in jail amid sometimes harsh treatment, she scolded the government for its conduct in the case, finding that federal prosecutors had concealed evidence favorable to the defense. The judge dismissed the case “with prejudice,” meaning the government should not be allowed to retry the defendants regarding the protest.

“My attorney [Larry Klayman of Judicial Watch] just wrote a letter to the Justice Department trying to get them to drop that appeal,” he told AFP. “They haven’t dropped it yet and they indicated they’re going forward with it. . . . You know, it’s Judge Navarro . . . I feel like she’s the one who needs to defend her decision there. But the attorneys don’t look at it that way, and they think they’ve got to get in there and have a big battle.”

Bundy agreed that this would violate double jeopardy, but the government doesn’t seem to care.

“They’re questioning [Judge Navarro’s] decision and sending her decision to the Ninth Circuit for appeal. I don’t see how they can do that, but the government just seems like they’re after me. They don’t care what they do. They’re going to get me one way or the other, I guess.”

Klayman, who founded Judicial Watch and another government watchdog group, Freedom Watch, was quoted Dec. 21, 2018 in a “WND” news exclusive as saying: “In light of the history of this case and the gross injustice which has already been meted out against my client Cliven Bundy, his sons, and family by rogue Obama-era prosecutors . . . the only reason for an appeal would be to cover up for corrupt prosecutors.”

He added that the behavior of prosecutors in the case remains “under review” by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Inspector General. Unfortunately, Bundy does not seem convinced that President Donald Trump will step in to shut down the lawsuit.

“[Former Attorney General Jeff] Sessions was supposed to have an investigation of this whole thing and supposedly got this rolling forward, but we never heard any more about that,” he said. “Either Sessions didn’t do what he said he was going to do, or he dropped the ball. People are always asking the question: ‘Who’s pushing the button here’?

You know, back in the Obama administration, maybe one of those people was, but why is Trump’s administration doing the same thing?”

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor.