Facebook Censorship Exposes Campaign Against Free Speech

Veterans’ rights attorney Benjamin Krause continues his work exposing fraud within the VA, yet Facebook recently banned his article about the VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection, which he said is “more like the ‘Office of Whistleblower Retaliation’.” He has an idea of Facebook’s real agenda.

By Dave Gahary

When social media giant Facebook rejected an article written by journalist and veterans’ rights attorney Benjamin Krause that was about the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and was critical of President Donald Trump, Krause knew there was a bigger story there than the conventional wisdom of tech companies censoring conservative viewpoints.

American Free Press sat down with Krause—who spends much of his time helping to expose scandals, fraud, waste, and abuse in the VA through his DisabledVeterans.org website—to discuss what it means to all of us.

Krause had come across some information on the former VA official who set up the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection for Trump, meant to get the cabinet-level agency on the right path.

“I believe it’s a horrific failure and that it’s not encouraging accountability or whistleblower protection,” Krause explained, “but instead it’s more like the ‘Office of Whistleblower Retaliation,’ where they actually develop intelligence against employees who become whistleblowers, and then use that at the local level to attack them to get them fired or worse.”

Motivated to write an article about this to inform his many thousands of readers via Facebook, utilizing its paid promotion system, Krause “went through the steps to make sure that [he] could promote stories of national importance.”

After going through the sequence and checking all the boxes Facebook required to promote the article—by giving it more exposure than it would ordinarily get—the social media behemoth claimed that Krause’s ad violated their policy.

“The article that I was writing was clearly about . . . dealing with [VA] policy and a law that they passed,” Krause explained, “but Facebook does not want that promoted, so they denied my attempt to pay them to do the service they are supposed to be doing, because they didn’t like my speech.”

AFP asked why he thought an entity like Facebook would want to censor such an informative, relatively innocuous article.

“The typical Pavlovian-style tactics that the company uses to psychologically condition and torture users,” explained Krause, “just doesn’t work on veterans the same way. So I think that most veterans are generally pro-Second Amendment, pro-First Amendment, pro-Constitution, and anti-censorship, and anti-European Union . . . views not consistent with what social media and Silicon Valley are trying to push on us, specifically the European Union model of censorship and harmony.

“Apparently, Facebook wants . . . everyone to basically conform to this more lemming-style, harmonized speech model that the European populace uses. They don’t want us to have a voice, and they’re going to shut it down if it’s a voice they can’t control or influence in a way that they want.”

Krause shared his opinion on what is the endgame of all this censorship.

“For them,” he finalized, “it’s not necessarily even about censorship and the supposed harmony-encouraged discourse. For them it’s about control. . . . They could give two rips about whether or not we argue, but they realize that there’s more money in pushing this harmony because they can plug us all into this system in a way that we otherwise wouldn’t be, and then they can profit off of it.”

Dave Gahary, a former submariner in the U.S. Navy, prevailed in a suit brought by the New York Stock Exchange in an attempt to silence him. Dave is the producer of an upcoming full-length feature film about the attack on the USS Liberty. See erasingtheliberty.com for more information and to get the new book on which the movie will be based, Erasing the Liberty.