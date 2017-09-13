Dream Act Hypocrisy

Kids of illegals get benefits while needy U.S. students lose vouchers

By Allen B. West

President Donald Trump has announced he will be ending the Obama program called DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program was established by Barack Obama in June 2012 and allows illegal immigrants who entered the United States as minors to receive renewable, two-year deferments from deportation as well as work permits.

First, we need to understand that the pertinent word is illegal. These are children born in the United States of illegal-immigrant parents who had violated and disregarded the sovereign laws of this nation. If we’re to continue as a constitutional republic, and not a constitutional monarchy, we must adhere to and preserve our rule of law.

DACA is unconstitutional in every way. The Constitution states it clearly in Article I, Section 8, Clause 4, “To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization.” Article I denotes the enumerated powers of the legislative branch—the House and Senate, or Congress, and Article II denotes the enumerated powers of the executive branch.

A simple perusal will help the reader realize that we’re to be governed by the rule of law, not ruled by edict from an executive. Article II consists of only four sections; the final section establishes the grounds for removal of the executive, the president. If we wish to have a purely constitutional discussion about DACA, it’s obvious Obama exceeded his enumerated powers and established an unconstitutional policy. Now, the question is, do we want to be ruled by edict based upon the ideological agenda of a ruler? If so, then let’s go right ahead and continue on with DACA.



But the progressive socialist left then loses any grounds to complain about unconstitutional actions. They can’t accomplish their goal of fundamentally transforming America outside the bounds of our rule of law.

It’s not up to the president—any president—to decide that he or she wants to do something without the legislative branch. In essence, that’s taking action without the consent of the governed. The American people elect representatives to be their voice, so any disregard of the legislative branch is a dismissal and disregard of the American people.

DACA is nothing more than a feel-good, ideological political tool based on identity politics. If anything, it advances the notion, which the left loves, that there are those above the rule of law. Just look at sanctuary cities, counties, and states—the left’s agenda is apparently superior to our rule of law.

The hypocrisy of DACA is blatant. Who decides what constitutes being a “dreamer”? Yes, that sounds so nice, and again, it tugs at hearts. But I seem to recall in April 2009 that the same Obama behind DACA ended the D.C. school voucher program for deserving young, black, minority kids, and not a peep came from the progressive socialist left and the liberal progressive media.

The deduction is simple: The left chooses based on their politicized agenda. Funny, DACA was enacted in 2012, a presidential election year. That should tell you everything.