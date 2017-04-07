Donald Trump’s Tomahawk Attack on Syria Is An Absurdity

Launching 60 cruise missiles against the Syrian government before an independent investigation can prove who exactly was behind the gas attack in Syria was foolish and played into the hands of the global warmongers.

By Matthew Raphael Johnson

President Donald Trump threw away a great deal of support by ordering a cruise missile attack on Syria. Obviously, Assad had no interest in using internationally banned chemical weapons in a war that he has already won, well aware of the American response.

The cruise missile attack on Shayrat in Homs province was launched from U.S. ships in the Mediterranean. Three Syrian soldiers were killed, and the base was destroyed.

Worst of all, ISIS and other radical groups now have a new lease on life thanks to Trump buying into the international warmongers’ desire to topple the stable government in Syria.

One need not be a military strategist to realize that the Syrian government is either unhinged, or the attack story was a lie. The U.S. government warned the Russian military personnel at the base to avoid a more serious incident, but Russia has still taken this as an act of war.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made the obvious statement that the attack was a form of unwarranted aggression.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that no evidence was ever offered that the Syrians would make such an impulsive move in a war they had already won.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow stated:

The very presence of U.S. troops and other countries in Syria without the consent of the government or the UN Security Council is a blatant, explicit, and unwarranted violation of international law. If before it was due to the task of combating terrorism, now it is an attack on Syria proper. U.S. actions taken today will further destroy the Russian-American relationship.

In 2013, after substantial inspections, both Russia and the U.S. came to the conclusion that Syria did not possess chemical weapons. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, attached to the UN, was in charge of the inspections.

The pro-U.S. Iraqi puppet government has confirmed that the terrorists alone possessed these weapons.

To the extent any gas was released, it was because the Syrian Air Force bombed a weapons depot that contained chemical weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated:

In recent years, the organization [for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] has inspected almost all the objects that were or could be related to the military-chemical program in Syria. As for Idlib, terrorists were engaged in the production of toxic substances that they stuffed into roadside bombs for use in Syria and Iraq. . . They turned a blind eye to the use of chemical weapons by terrorists in Iraq, as officially reported by [the pro-American government in] Baghdad. They dismiss the application documents of logged chemical weapons by terrorists in Aleppo. . . There is no doubt that the U.S. military action is an attempt to divert attention from the situation in Mosul, where as a result of actions, including the U.S.-led coalition, killing hundreds of civilians and the growing humanitarian catastrophe (April 7, translation mine).

Falas Karam, an anti-Assad writer, spoke of his campaign to cover Syrian airstrikes on rebel-held villages and their use of chemical weapons on April 3. He said they would use chlorine gas. Further, Dr. Shajul Islam ordered a ton of gas masks several days before the attack. Pictures have emerged where “white helmets” working with corpses allegedly from the attack, use no protective gear, even though sarin penetrates the skin easily. It kills by breaking the contact between the brain and the lungs. The person no longer has the capacity to breathe.

This author claims no expertise in military aviation. But the consensus seems to be that the Russian SU-22’s custom bombs cannot be filled with any chemical weapons. They are fully stuffed with their own explosives. The jets that allegedly gassed this area were SU-22s flown by Syrian pilots. The mechanism to make the dormant gas functional is large, and can only fit into a few types of warheads.

ISIS is known to have used gas in the past. They are far from the only ones. The Daily Mail has obtained video showing experiments with gas taking place on rebel bases throughout Syria. Even worse for the Americans, the CIA-controlled “Voice of America” has admitted that Jaysh al-Islam used chemical agents against Kurds in Aleppo. Therefore, as the Syrians handed over any old stores of chemical weapons to the UN in 2013, the rebels increased their stockpiles.

The most damning piece of evidence against the System’s view is that, just a week ago, the American government officially stated that “regime change” was no longer an option. Then, the gas attack occurs on a town that could have been cleared out easily by ground forces.

Assad has won this war. He’s focused on rebuilding internally and externally. To use gas at this juncture goes against all logic.

stage would make him a raving lunatic.

Dr. Matthew Raphael Johnson is a writer and lives in Pennsylvania.