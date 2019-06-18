Audio: Ray Locker on Haig’s Coup and Watergate (Part 1)

AFP is pleased to offer our readers another excellent interview from writer and radio show host S.T. Patrick’s Midnight Writer News Show. A related article from S.T. Patrick was published in AFP Issue 23 & 24, June 15th, available at AFP Online here: “Book Says Haig Took Down Nixon.”

MWN Episode 123, “Ray Locker on Haig’s Coup and Watergate (Part 1)”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Author Ray Locker joins S.T. Patrick to discuss his new book, Haig’s Coup: How Richard Nixon’s Closest Aide Forced Him From Office. Locker delves into the role of General Alexander Haig in the administration of Richard Nixon.

In this episode, Locker and Patrick cover Haig’s actions through the end of May 1973. Was Al Haig a major player in the downfall of Nixon? This is part one of a two-part episode on Haig’s Coup.

Ray Locker was previously a guest on the Midnight Writer News Show in Episode 037 discussing Nixon’s Gamble, his first book, the story of how Richard Nixon set up a new national security establishment that would create the conditions under which the Moorer-Radford spy ring took place.

And yes, Haig was involved there, as well.