TRILATS MEET IN DC

By Mark Anderson

The Trilateral Commission (TC)—or “Trilats,” as they are often tagged—held their global plenary meeting in Washington, D.C., April 4–6. AFP discovered this unreported TC confab had happened while researching Bilderberg’s imminent 2025 conference, which is apparently slated for Stockholm’s Grand Hotel, June 12–15.

The TC met this year under the theme “An Era of Revolutions” at the Salamander Hotel, the same place Bilderberg met in 2022. The TC met there in 2014 when the hotel was named the Mandarin Oriental.

The 2025 meeting included a highly significant, broad-based session, “Taking Stock of a Changing World,” with a panel moderated by New York Times national security writer (and past Bilderberg attendee) David Sanger.

The panelists included former European Commission President Jose Barroso, who also sports a Bilderberg pedigree. They delved into “dramatic geopolitical shifts,” “a major re-ordering across the Middle East,” “tensions in North America,” and “rising U.S.-China cooperation.”

The ugly irony is that the two men who created the TC in 1973 and schooled Jimmy Carter for his presidency—longtime banker David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, along with the late longtime TC and Bilderberg pillar Henry Kis­singer—went a long way in creating the very problems discussed in that “Taking Stock” session. Kissinger played a key role in arranging the secret negotiations when then-President Nixon made his historic visit to Mao Zedong’s China back in 1972.

That meeting fostered a deliberate build-up of China by the globalist clique, via wealth transference, to empower China’s communist leaders economically via a free trade-based global re-zoning scheme that de-industrialized the United States and created the rivalry that these armchair theorists in the TC and Bilderberg discuss every year—while acting like they never have a hand in it.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), whose leading members always dot the attendance lists of the TC and Bilderberg meetings, played a pivotal role enabling Mao’s takeover and ensuing bloody revolution against what had been a free, traditionalist Chinese nation.

That same TC panel’s concerns about Russia and Iran paper over the fact that the pro-NATO, pro-Atlantic Council element always present at TC and Bilderberg gatherings has consistently championed expanding NATO to the very geographical doorstep of Russia, while acting as if Russia is the region’s sole villain. Ditto for Iran. Frequent sanctions are levied against them, while Israel sabotages diplomacy and pushes for more war.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was interviewed for this year’s TC audience by pro-Israel CFR board chairman and the Carlyle Group’s co-chair David Rubenstein. The details of the topic, “A Special Conversation,” were not released, and AFP’s queries about it were ignored.

Additional TC 2025 topics that may come up again at Bilderberg 2025 include the “AI Revolution,” and “A Conversation on Soft Power in the Age of Trump,” featuring the father of soft power and longtime Harvard Prof. Joseph Nye, who passed away about one month after the 2025 TC meeting. Wielders of soft power “co-opt rather than coerce.”

Other TC topics in Washington were “Neuro-Technologies and the Battle for Your Brain,” as well as “North America on the Rocks,” during which the TC wonks chatted and presumably fumed over Donald Trump’s increased tariffs and border security actions that reek of nationalism and rattle TC members.

That topic was moderated by NBC News’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, yet another sellout journalist at the TC meeting, along with Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Judy Woodruff of PBS, and David Brooks of The New York Times. Brooks, always eager to betray the journalist’s code, even gave his own solo presentation, “The World on Fire: The Social and Cultural Roots of What’s Happening Today.”

In the next issue of AFP, we will be discussing what we have discovered at the Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm.