The AFP Report – Mark Anderson on U.S. Mercs in Ukraine, ‘Clean Energy,’ Uvalde Updates

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Mark Anderson, a longtime contributor to American Free Press who also serves as the newspaper’s Roving Editor. Mark and I discuss the most recently published edition of American Free Press, first by focusing on the recent capture of two former U.S. military members in Ukraine who surrendered to Russia forces earlier this month and will now stand trial. We also cover the Soros-backed District Attorney in Philadelphia’s decision to drop felony charges against a trio of violent antifa radicals who attacked U.S. Marines on the streets of Philly in 2018, the fraudulent concept of “clean energy” and the “green revolution,” the latest developments in the truly bizarre alleged school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month, and much more!

