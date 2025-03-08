Issue 9&10 2025 News You May Have Missed

In Memory of Bishop Richard Williamson

His Excellency Bishop Richard Nelson Williamson passed away on Jan. 29 after being hospitalized for a cerebral hemorrhage earlier this month. Born on March 8, 1940, in London, Williamson dedicated his life to the Church, serving in many different positions in posts all around the world. Beginning in 2008, however, Williamson was effectively confined to London after he questioned World War II narratives during a Swedish television interview and ultimately reprimanded by Catholic authorities following his fierce criticisms of the liberalization of the Church. Noted writer Michael Hoffman remarked on the Bishop’s passing, writing that he still managed to travel the world, visiting “outposts of resistance” against the liberalized Catholic Church and “became a prominent episcopal voice on the internet and social media where his highly popular online sermons and conferences helped attract a new generation of young people to the faith and tradition.” Hoffman concluded, “A fearless beacon of truth in a darkening modern world, Bishop Williamson was admired and loved by faithful all around the world. He will be greatly missed.”

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

Halve the Military

On Feb. 13, President Donald Trump proposed a trilateral agreement directly with China and Russia to mutually agree to draw down each country’s military budget by 50%. “One of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia,” announced Trump. “And I want to say, let’s cut our military budget in half.”

Audit Fort Knox

The U.S. Mint claims that Fort Knox holds approximately half of the nation’s gold, but public access to the vault has been restricted for decades, with the last known inspection occurring in 1974 by a congressional commission. Since then, the only recorded visit was in 2017, when Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, and other congressional representatives were permitted entry to Fort Knox but were not allowed to initiate an official count of the gold reserves. As a result of this, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recently proposed an audit of the gold in Fort Knox, including Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, and President Donald Trump in the discussion. Trump has already said he is interested in making this happen. See page 21 for more.

Doing Too Much in Ukraine

CNN reports that the percentage of U.S. citizens who say the U.S. is doing too much when it comes to the Ukraine-Russia war is up sixfold from 7% to 41% in the past year. Among respondents affiliated with the GOP, it’s now north of 60%. U.S. confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dropped from 72% to under 50%.

Scam Coins

Internet journalist “Coffeezilla” recently interviewed cryptocurrency developer Hayden Davis for his Youtube channel. Davis is reportedly sitting on $110 million, taken from the sale of a “memecoin” called Libra. Memecoins refer to electronic currencies that were created based off of the popularity of celebrities or other popular figures. In the interview, Davis admitted that his team “sniped” the launch of Libra, a cryptocurrency that his company actually helped to create. Sniping is a shady process where insider information is exploited to sell off a cryptocurrency at its peak after its value has skyrocketed during public sales. While legal, the practice is unethical as it pulls money from unsuspecting consumers, who believe they are investing in a legitimate asset. Argentine President Javier Milei was part of the rollout of Libra, promoting it to Argentinians as a legitimate hedge against the country’s inflation. At its peak, Libra was valued at $4.5 billion before collapsing by 90% in just minutes.

Secret Mind Control Message

In early February, a Chinese millionaire reportedly used the financial technology behind a popular cryptocurrency to secretly reveal to the world that the Chinese government has been experimenting with radical new advances in brain-machine interface technologies that can turn people into mind-controlled slaves. The anonymous Chinese man executed over $1 million worth of transfers of Ethereum, including a donation to Wikileaks, to reveal to the world about this new kind of high tech. The message was buried deep in what is known as the blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana that help to keep them from being hacked.

Canadian Snowflakes

Montreal police have been harassing popular author Yves Engler for posting to the social media site “X” about Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. It all started when Engler was charged with harassing an outspoken Jewish supporter of Israel just for calling her bad names on the internet. When he took to social media to blast the ridiculous charges, police added four new charges claiming he was harassing them, too. Engler does not deny calling out Israel supporters on “X,” but he has been pushing back hard against charges of online harassment. The Montreal police are charging Engler with intimidation, harassment, harassing communication and “entrave” (interference) toward a police officer.

Soros Seeks European Bailout

On Feb. 18, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media site “X” to warn, “Our fears have come true. The globalist-liberal-Soros [non-governmental organization] network is fleeing to Brussels, after President Trump dealt a huge blow to their activities in the U.S. Now 63 of them are asking Brussels for money, under the guise of various human rights projects.” Orban said he was not going to let them fleece Europeans. “The USAID files exposed the dark practices of the globalist network,” he wrote. “We will not take the bait again!”

Reverse Racism

On Feb. 20, Reuters reported that the Supreme Court has agreed to tackle the case of a white woman, who says she was discriminated against in her workplace because of her race and orientation. Marlean Ames from Ohio says she has received numerous promotions and good evaluations over the years working in the state’s youth corrections system. That is why she was shocked when she was denied a promotion and demoted in 2019 with a $40,000 pay cut. According to Ames, her homosexual supervisor repeatedly promoted homosexuals over her despite her being more qualified for the positions. “I was being discriminated on because I was straight and pushed aside for them,” Ames, 60, told reporters. A ruling in Ames’s favor would make it easier for white people and heterosexuals to pursue claims of illegal bias under federal anti-discrimination laws.

Asteroid Colliding with Earth?

NASA recently increased the chances of a “city-killing” asteroid colliding with Earth in the next few decades to nearly 3%. One asteroid in particular, YR4, has the most potential as it flies by Earth around 2034. According to NASA, if YR4, which is nearly 300 feet wide, hit Earth, it would release energy equivalent to that of a nuclear bomb, causing significant destruction within a 30-mile radius.