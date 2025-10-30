Issue 42&43 2025 News You May Have Missed

AI Military Training

Internet news site “Business Insider” revealed on Oct. 17 that U.S. Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor, commander of the 8th Field Army in South Korea, has been using artificial intelligence to help him make battle and personnel plans for the U.S. Army and the joint United Nations Command in South Korea. When asked about it, he told reporters that “Chat[GPT] and I” have become “really close lately. I’m asking to build, trying to build models to help all of us.”

Trillion Dollar Debt

The United States ended fiscal year 2025 in September, paying out an eye-popping $1.2 trillion in debt interest. The bankers don’t mind at all.

Vulnerable Private Information

For just $800, reporters with technology magazine Wired were able to purchase basic equipment that allowed them to collect “a stunning variety of data—including thousands of T-Mobile users’ calls and texts and even U.S. military communications” that had been sent through satellites floating high in the sky. The information that the reporters were able to grab included calls to banks and doctors as well as personal chats and even official communication by U.S. military officers.

Bad News for U.S. Economy

Online financial news outlet “Fortune” reported on Oct. 13 that U.S. GDP growth in the first half of 2025 was almost entirely driven by investment in data centers and information processing technology. When these companies were excluded, Harvard economist Jason Furman, who was interviewed for the article, said GDP growth would have been just 0.1%, a near standstill that underlines the increasingly fragile state of the U.S. economy.

Dangerous

Recently, Steve Bannon, on his popular podcast “War Room,” said, “[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government is dangerous for the United States. They are a protectorate, not an ally. Tulsi Gabbard was right. There was no urgency to lay waste to the Iranian nuclear program. It was an attempt to drag us into another forever war.”

Israeli Pedophile Indicted

Earlier in October, a top Israeli official was indicted by a Clark County, Nevada, grand jury for sex crimes, reports Fox News. Israeli cybersecurity official Tom Artiom Alexandrovich was among eight suspects arrested in a sex sting conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in September. Alexandrovich was arrested but was allowed to leave the country as soon as he was released from jail by Nevada law enforcement. He has yet to return to the United States to face trial. The indictment charges him with “luring children with the use of technology and the intent to engage in sex,” according to Fox. Online court records show Alexandrovich is scheduled to appear for an initial arraignment Oct. 15, but no one knows whether he’ll actually show up for it or, if he is convicted, whether he’ll just hide in Israel to avoid prison time.

Reverse Brain Drain

CNN reported in early October that 85 U.S. scientists have taken jobs with Chinese research institutions full-time so far this year. Even more distressing is that this trend is expanding as the White House slashes research budgets while Beijing increases funding. While it makes sense to get the U.S. federal budget under control, deep cuts in technology and medical research may be harming the country as a form of reverse brain drain prompts top-tier scientists to flee the United States and head to Asia. Since World War II, the United States has dominated science and technology, but the fear is that this is changing especially in the fields of quantum computing, semi-conductors, and biotechnology.

10% of the Population

Former Israeli army commander Herzi Halevi believes that more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured in the war in Gaza and that “not once” in the course of the conflict were military operations inhibited by legal advice. Last March, Halevi stepped down as chief of staff after leading the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the first 17 months of the war. The retired general told a community meeting in southern Israel earlier this week that more than 10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million population had been killed or injured. That estimate is notable because it is close to the current figures provided by Gaza’s health ministry. Officially, the death toll now stands at 64,718 Palestinians with 163,859 injured since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

Inflation Up

In September, the average price paid for a new car in the United States surpassed a whopping $50,000, marking a significant price jump in the last decade. Ten years ago, in September 2015, the average transaction price for a new car in the United States was $30,000.

Ceasefire Violations

Al Jazeera reported on Oct. 20 that, since the Israelis and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal on Oct. 10, the Israeli military has committed 80 ceasefire violations, killing 97 Palestinians and wounding 230.

Gaza Atrocities

Following approval of a ceasefire deal between the Israelis and Hamas, Hamas has been moving quickly to “clean up” Gaza. According to international reports, Hamas fighters have carried out public executions of at least 40 Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel or working in criminal gangs in Gaza. One of Israel’s stated goals has been the eradication of Hamas, but the group seems to be more popular than ever, deploying armed patrols and checkpoints across the region.

Syrian Sanctions

On Oct. 10, The Senate voted to repeal harsh sanctions that had been imposed on Syria since 2020. The decision was buried in the Senate’s annual defense policy bill, which passed in a 77-20 vote on Oct. 23. The provision was not included in the House’s version of the defense policy bill, however, meaning it risks being removed in conference due to continued opposition from some legislators.

Human Peak Performance

Most people believe that, when it comes to humans, strength and brainpower peak when you’re in your early 20s. New research, however, may counter that. A recent study that tracked 16 dimensions of intelligence and strength found that humans may not reach their “functional peak” until their late 50s to early 60s—decades later than most people assume. Certainly, physical strength and some cognitive abilities, like processing speed, decline as you age. Researchers Gilles Gignac from the University of Western Australia and Marcin Zajenkowski from the University of Warsaw found that, when other factors such as “personality, financial intelligence, and decision-making” play a role, overall functioning continues developing through midlife and reaches an apex around age 60.

Rejecting Radical Ideas

According to new data collected by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), growing numbers of young Americans are rejecting the radical ideas of far-left-wing activists, most notably when it comes to so-called “gender identity.” Since 2023, both “trans” and “queer” identification have dropped precipitously among Generation Z. Earlier this year, FIRE polled 60,000 college students, and they found that around 3% of respondents identified as “transsexual.” By comparison, the figure was 5.2% in 2024 and 6.8% in both 2022 and 2023. Are younger Americans finally realizing that the transgender craze is no more than a temporary leftist fad?