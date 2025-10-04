Issue 39 & 40 2025 News You May Have Missed

Border Czar Probe Closed

On Sept. 20, The New York Times reported that the Department of Justice earlier this year quietly closed an FBI investigation into U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan that alleged Homan, before he joined the Trump administration, had accepted a cash bribe to help secure government contracts. According to the report, in September 2024, undercover agents with the FBI filmed Homan accepting a fast-food bag loaded with $50,000 in cash. Homan allegedly agreed to help the agents, who were posing as businessmen, secure government contracts related to border security. When Trump DOJ officials shut down the investigation, they claimed it would have been hard to prove to a jury that Homan had agreed to do any specific acts in exchange for the money. In the first Trump administration, Homan had served as the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After he left government—and when the alleged bribery scandal took place—Homan was a paid contributor on Fox News and led an organization called the Border911 Foundation.

Corporate Welfare

Washington likes to call it “defense spending,” but it’s more like corporate welfare. According to a new report by think tank the Quincy Institute, “54% of America’s war budget goes straight to private contractors. … Lockheed Martin alone got $313 billion in five years.”

So Much for Free Speech

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing considerable backlash after she told Fox News on Sept. 15, “Employers, you have an obligation to get rid of people who are saying horrible things.” At the time, Bondi was referring to liberals publicly celebrating the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, but she sounded just like all of the leftists in 2020 who sought to cancel conservatives for simply pointing out that George Floyd—the drug addict who died while in police custody—was no American hero.

Israel First

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) held a private meeting with leaders from Israeli groups, including AIPAC, on Sept. 17 on Capitol Hill wherein Johnson reportedly pledged to screen out “isolationist” GOP candidates, according to multiple witnesses at the closed-door event. Johnson said he wanted “to prevent that wing of the party from growing larger in the House.” Anti-Israel sentiment has grown significantly in both the Republican and Democrat parties in the last year as Israel continues to commit genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Genocide Confirmed

On Sept. 16, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry issued a report showing Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. “It is clear there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention,” concluded the UN.

Tenth Hearing

The House of Representatives recently held its 10th hearing on anti-Semitism in 20 months, and, to no one’s surprise, the testimony was underwhelming. According to some accounts, the high point of the daylong session was when New York attorney Kyle Koeppel Mann regaled the congressmen with a shocking tale of how a few of the Jewish attorneys at her law firm were reportedly excluded from a group email at her office. “There has been no declaration this was intentional,” she later conceded, but implored everyone to believe, “It can’t be a coincidence.”

Extrajudicial Killings

In the last two months, the U.S. military has bombed three boats off the coast of Venezuela, killing an estimated 19 people. The Trump administration claims these individuals were all members of a violent Venezuelan gang and were running illicit drugs, but has so far provided no proof of this. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been critical of the extrajudicial killings. He recently told news outlet Newsmax, “The reason we have trials and don’t automatically assume guilt is—what if we make a mistake, and they happen to be people fleeing the Venezuelan dictator? Even the worst people still get a trial.”

Un-American Law

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) is a former soldier with Israel’s IDF. Mast also recently introduced legislation that would give the secretary of state the power to strip Americans of their U.S. passport if they criticize Israel. Mast reportedly removed the provision after some pushback, but it’s still ridiculous a U.S. congressman would propose such a law.

Vulnerable Systems

On Sept. 20, multiple international airports, including London’s Heathrow and Brussels’ major airline hub, were plunged into total chaos when the computer systems that track boarding crashed at the same time. The issue involved software called “Muse,” that is provided by Collins Aerospace, which is used by airlines around the world at check-in desks, boarding gates, and other infrastructure. Airlines were forced to use manual systems to process passengers amid the ongoing chaos. The trouble demonstrates just how vulnerable computer systems can be, even in supposedly secure systems like airports.

Paycheck to Paycheck

According to a survey recently conducted by PNC Bank, 67% of U.S. workers are now living paycheck to paycheck, up from 63% in 2024. “A growing share of U.S. workers are struggling to cover expenses as everyday costs continue to weigh heavily on household budgets, according to new survey findings,” reported PNC.

Housing Market Suffering

Housing markets in 44 out of 50 major U.S. cities are showing signs of trouble as properties linger on the market, according to the website “Realtor.com.” The worst hit area is Miami, where houses are now sitting unsold for nearly three months, almost four weeks longer than a year ago. Across the country, the typical home spent two months on the market in August, seven days longer than a year ago and above pre-pandemic norms.

Prosecution in Limbo

On Sept. 16, the Georgia Supreme Court terminated Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) bid to continue her election interference criminal prosecution against President Donald Trump and his allies. The 4-3 decision declined to review a lower ruling disqualifying Willis over a “significant appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with a top prosecutor on the case. Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys Council may appoint a new prosecutor to take on the case, but that process will take many months, leaving the sprawling racketeering prosecution in limbo.

Blocking Peace Deals

Former Biden administration spokesman Mat­thew Miller recently went on Israel’s Channel 13 to admit he lied repeatedly when he worked for the White House. Miller told the Israeli press that it was the Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu—not Hamas—that sabotaged Gaza ceasefire negotiations on multiple occasions. Earlier official statements from him and the Biden White House always blamed Hamas for killing any peace deal.

Somalia Bombed for 77th Time

On Sept. 15, the U.S. military bombed the African country of Somalia for the 77th time this year.