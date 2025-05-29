Issue 21&22, 2025 News You May Have Missed

J6er’s Death Settled

On May 20, Fox News reported that the Trump Justice Department agreed to pay $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt (shown above), the former Air Force veteran who was shot dead during the Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021. Last year, Babbitt’s estate, through her husband, had filed a $30 million lawsuit over the shooting, charging that it was unlawful. Babbitt was attempting to climb through a broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol when she was shot in cold blood by a police officer.

It’s Supreme Court Season

In the coming weeks, Supreme Court justices are set to hand down decisions in more than a dozen critical cases, including a landmark case that will decide whether Tennessee’s ban on so-called “gender-affirming care” for confused children is constitutional. In addition, there is a case that will determine if Louisiana’s congressional map is an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Other cases will test the constitutionality of Texas’s age-verification law for pornographic websites; Montgomery County, Md.’s opt-out option for elementary school students for books on homosexuals; South Carolina’s ban on paying Medicaid for Planned Parenthood visits; and Mexico’s lawsuit targeting American firearms companies over their guns turning up in cartel violence. On May 22, the Supreme Court rejected taxpayer funding for the first publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma.

Questions Remain

In separate, dueling interviews on Fox News recently, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino both claimed they have viewed files on the death of convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accept the establishment claim that Epstein killed himself. Questions about Epstein’s life and purported suicide remain, however, such as what ties Epstein had to U.S. and Israeli intelligence. During Epstein’s first trial for sex trafficking in Florida in 2008, former Trump Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who was the U.S. attorney in Miami at the time and was prosecuting Epstein, said he was told to offer Epstein a sweetheart deal because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.” Other anomalies surrounding Epstein’s death include, among other things, the two cameras outside his jail cell that conveniently malfunctioned during his alleged suicide as well as the surveillance tapes of Epstein in the jail right before his death that were “destroyed accidentally,” according to U.S. law enforcement.

Worse Than We Thought

A new study of American adults reveals that illicit opioid use is much more common than federal and state government officials claim. In the survey, a whopping 7.5% of respondents reported they had used or might have used illicitly manufactured fentanyl or other opioids in the last year. That is 25 times the rate suggested by the government-sponsored National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

SNAP Junk Food

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has introduced legislation to reform the U.S. government SNAP program that helps feed poor Americans. He writes, “42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, with 25% of all funds going to junk food like chips, soda, snack cakes, and cookies. Taxpayers should not be funding junk food that leads to higher rates of obesity and chronic illness. That’s why I introduced legislation to prohibit SNAP money from funding these types of foods.”

Biden Cancer Coverup

On May 20, The Wall Street Journal posed the following question that is on the mind of so many Americans: “How was Joe Biden’s cancer not caught earlier? The news that the former president is battling an aggressive, stage-4 prostate cancer that has spread to his bones ignited a public debate about why a person with peerless access to medical care was diagnosed at such an advanced stage with a disease that is quite common in men his age.” Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a physician and former White House health advisor, answered the question: “Either they didn’t test for it, or they did test for it, they didn’t report it, and we didn’t get the information as a public.”

Ripping Us Off

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to social media site “X” recently to tell the world he and President Donald Trump agree that Americans pay too much for their medications. “I agree with President Trump,” wrote Sanders. “It is an outrage that the American people pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. It is beyond unacceptable that we pay, in some cases, 10 times more for the same exact prescription drugs than people in other major countries.” Sanders laid blame squarely with the “greedy pharmaceutical industry” that made over $100 billion in profits in 2024 by “ripping off the American people.”

Illegal Annexation

On May 13, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a resolution that will give Tel Aviv full control over most of the West Bank, reported Kyle Anzalone for the website “Antiwar.com.” According to Anzalone, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich touted the decision as a “de facto” annexation of 60% of the West Bank. “This will provide legal certainty, support settlement expansion, block the [Palestinian Authority’s] takeover efforts and eliminate the threat of a Palestinian terror state,” Smotrich reportedly told Israeli press. The area in question, known as “Area C,” was created by the 1995 Oslo Accords. Under the deal, the Palestinian Authority was scheduled to take control over the area, but the Israelis have never relinquished their grip.

Judea and Samaria Act Passes

On May 20, the Arkansas state House of Representatives passed the “Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act,” which prohibits state agencies from using the term “West Bank” in official government documents and communications. Instead, the new law mandates the use of the biblical terms “Judea and Samaria” to refer to the territory in eastern Palestine that Israel illegally occupies in violation of international law. The law will take effect in the coming weeks, making Arkansas the first U.S. state to adopt these language restrictions. Arkansas is also one of a dozen U.S. states that passed a law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. To get around this obvious violation of free speech, state law stipulates, if a private company refuses to sign the pro-Israel pledge, it would have to reduce its fees by 20%.