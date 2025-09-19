1 Comment on Did Israel’s Satanic Strike Succeed in Slaying Peace?
It succeeded in gathering even more former Trump supporters against him and his puppet master satanyahu.
Since the israelis murdered Charlie Kirk with Trump’s blessing, let’s not stop to focus on their main crime, the ongoing genocide in Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank);
In Gaza, the void of an internet blackout isolates a population under siege, their voices silenced as if they never existed. Amidst ground invasions and the military occupation of their homes, Palestinians are being driven from their land in a brutal act of dispossession.
These are not just news updates; they are stories of lives utterly terrorised; of the sick, the elderly and the innocent facing starvation and violence.
They are being killed in the darkness, with no media, no communication, no witnesses… exactly what Israel wants.
This is the core business plan of Israel’s ethnic cleansing and Genocide in Gaza. This is humanity at its lowest ebb; the systematic, state-sponsored killing of a race of people.
The suffering of the Palestinian people knows no bounds. And we are all watching.
We sail because their blood screams in silence. We sail to be a witness, to stand in solidarity.
Join us. Stop the Genocide. Keep your eyes on Gaza.
