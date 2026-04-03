ANOTHER No-Win War?

By the Staff of AFP

As American Free Press goes to press on March 26, the United States stands on the precipice of an escalation in a war that stands to be even more disastrous than the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

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It has been four weeks since President Donald Trump made the fateful decision to attack Iran and execute its leadership under the ruse of diplomacy. Since then, Trump has floated multiple ceasefire offers, but, so far, the remaining Iranian leadership, under the control of a new Ayatollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has refused talks.

This should come as no surprise to anyone, because—twice now—Iran has offered to negotiate in good faith while Washington has made the duplicitous decision to attack the Persian country right in the middle of alleged peace talks.

A month ago, according to Omani officials who were mediating the talks , Iran went to great lengths to assure the West that it was not pursuing a nuclear weapon. Iranians diplomats had gone so far as to offer to give up their existing stockpile of enriched uranium as a sign of good faith.

Rather than continue the talks, however, Trump, under the hypnotic hold of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. neocons, and wealthy Zionist financial backers, chose to sucker punch Iran alongside the Israelis, killing the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, except for his son, who has now been elected Iran’s new religious leader.

In an interview on March 23, Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.), who spearheaded the U.S. war in Iraq for years, told listeners, “If you like this war, enjoy this part. Everything after that will be more difficult.”

By the time, AFP readers get this issue, we will likely know if Trump has made the disastrous decision to initiate an invasion of Iran. If so, boots on the ground will certainly mean the United States will be mired in that region for many years to come at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars—money the United States certainly cannot afford to pay out as we rapidly approach an eyepopping $40 trillion national debt.

The fact that, in a special election in Florida, Democrats were able to flip a state House seat in the very district Trump calls home should send a flashing red sign to Republicans that Americans are unhappy with the direction the country is headed.

At this point, it looks as though the president has left himself with nothing but possibly horrendous options.

AFP calls on the current leadership in Washington to negotiate any deal with the Iranians that brings our troops home and stops the war before it bankrupts the United States and ends up costing the lives of American servicemen who will, undoubtedly, be put in harm’s way.

We ask now, where is the Trump of 2016, who was elected to his first term by humiliating the neoconservative establishment, which spent nearly two decades wasting U.S. treasure, men, and materiel on no-win wars?

More war in the Middle East is not America first, Mr. President. Listen to the counsel of the Iranians themselves, not the warmongering hawks with whom you have surrounded yourself. That advice is to stop the American military occupation of the Mideast, close all of our military bases there, bring our troops home, and let the people of the Mideast decide their own fate.

Then take the billions and billions you are wasting on this fool’s errand and use it here in the United States to make life better for Americans, not Zionist Israel. It is time for them to start fighting their own wars—ones they have ignited themselves.

Peace, not war, is the path a true America-firster would pursue.