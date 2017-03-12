“Google

JFK 9/11: 50 Years of the Deep State

JFK 9/11: 50 Years of the Deep State

From the Cold War to the “War on Terror,” JFK-9/11 exposes the hidden powers at work in the Empire’s foreign policy. It highlights the role of undercover and paramilitary operations, psychological warfare and disinformation, and false flag terror. Relying strictly on documented evidence and state-of-the-art research on the JFK assassination and 9/11, the book cuts through the layers of government and mainstream media lies. JFK-9/11 assembles the most significant and well-documented “deep events” of the last fifty years into a coherent narrative of the “deep history” of the United States and its sphere of influence. The result is both a concise introduction for newcomers, and an insightful perspective for informed readers.

The book is divided in two parts: the first deals with the underlying forces of the Cold War, the second with the driving forces of the War on Terror. The period investigated begins just before November 22, 1963 and peaks on September 11, 2001, the two deep events that weigh most heavily on the unfolding of American and world history.

The author highlights their structural similarities, examines how one made the other possible thirty-eight years later, and follows the underlying thread leading from the one to the other, in the hope of anticipating and circumventing future atrocities.

Softcover, 238 pages

