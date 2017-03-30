Zionists Kneecapping the Presidency

Jewish congressmen push for Israel to have veto power over Mideast arms sales.

By Richard Walker

In an unbelievable move, Jewish Democrat lawmakers in the House, along with some Republican colleagues, are proposing legislation that would make U.S. presidents subservient to the leaders of the state of Israel.

On a basic level, it is a move that can only be described as an attempt to kneecap the presidency. The “Guaranteeing Israel’s QME [Qualitative Military Edge] Act of 2020” (H.R. 8494) legislation would require that President Donald Trump and future presidents get Israel’s approval before America could sell weapons to Middle East nations other than Israel.

The bogus reason for this move is explained by a need to ensure Israel always retains a distinct military advantage over its neighbors. No mention is made that Israel has a sizeable nuclear arsenal that even Turkey does not possess, or the fact that Israel is the largest recipient of military aid from the United States with a guaranteed $38 billion annually even though it is one of the largest global arms manufacturers. And this aid does not include economic aid.

For members of Congress to propose this legislation calls into question their allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, which invests in the president the power to make decisions without having to seek the approval or consent of any foreign power. It once again highlights Israel’s undue influence upon American politics because there can be little doubt the impetus for this political strategy has its origins in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu. It may also have the private approval of President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been the administration’s Middle East point man. He is a family friend of Netanyahu who advised him on the recent Trump peace plan. It was the one that the president promised would be the deal of the century for the Middle East.

This proposed bi-partisan bill in the House would require U.S. presidents to consult with the Israeli government. In effect, it means Israel would essentially have a form of veto power over the White House and Congress. Even Jerusalem Post analysis of the legislation admits it would offer Israel “effective veto power over U.S. arms sales to the Middle East.”

Defining this legislation as offering a consultation process is a clever way by its promoters to conceal the fact that in practice a decision to sell weapons to Middle East nations, aside from Israel, could only happen with Israel’s consent. This is the clear intent of the authors of the legislation because they know that congressional legislation is already in place to assure Israel a military edge. In other words, Congress has power to make sure Israel’s edge is maintained. So why, suddenly, is more legislation required? Well, there may be several factors at play.

The majority of the cosponsors of the proposed legislation are Jewish Democrat lawmakers. It was introduced by Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider, and the 17 current cosponsors, who signed on the day the bill was introduced, consist of 14 Democrats and three Republicans. Among their outside backers is the prominent American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Their move comes in the wake of the diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After it was announced, it was revealed that the UAE signed on to a political dance with Israel only after it had been promised by Kushner that it would be able to buy America’s advanced F-35 fighter plane. Netanyahu also privately signed off on the promise, but later came under pressure from his generals and intelligence chiefs for allowing an Arab state to possess a fighter that gave it an advantage over Israel.

Netanyahu has since been trying desperately to claw back his decision by demanding more highly advanced weapons from Washington, but the F-35 deal has dogged him in the polls in Israel. It is now likely that he used his contacts within the Jewish lawmaker caucus in the Democrat Party to find a fix to his problem. If this legislation were to pass, it would effectively mean the F-35 arrangement with the UAE would be dead in the water no matter who the president is after November.

It is also a way for Zionist lawmakers in Congress to ensure that there is never again a deal under the table that would allow an Arab state to purchase weapons that Israel considers part of a qualitative military advantage. For Democrats, it is also a tactic to embarrass President Trump for agreeing to the sale of F-35s to the UAE. He did it to get a deal whereby he and Netanyahu could benefit politically by announcing that they had negotiated a diplomatic alliance between Israel and an Arab state.

If this proposed legislation passes the House and Senate, the UAE may feel it got the wrong end of the stick and scrap the alliance with Tel Aviv.

Other Arab states will point to the fact that any deal with Israel while Netanyahu is in power cannot be guaranteed.

Richard Walker is the nom de plume of a former New York mainstream news producer who grew tired of seeing his articles censored by his bosses.