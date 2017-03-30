Welcome to the American Gulag: ‘Stop the Steal’ Protester Speaks

By Donald Jeffries

Throughout its history, American leaders have strongly condemned the treatment of political prisoners by totalitarian societies. While there is no inhospitable Siberia where political dissidents are sent in the United States, there are an untold number of individuals who have languished in what is referred to in press accounts as a “dedicated jail” in Washington, D.C. for over six months now.

From what can be determined, there may well be hundreds of these political prisoners, who were arrested following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. to protest electoral fraud. Many have been held in solitary confinement, and several have claimed to have been beaten. Only a handful of Republicans, and talk show hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, for instance, have used their large platforms to condemn this outrageous injustice.

On July 29, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Goh­mert attempted to investigate the allegations of abuse by visiting the Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections. The video of this, covered only by alternative media outlets, was a shocking illustration of just how far this once great country has fallen. The congressmen were literally ignored by prison authorities. “The supervisor came down and was standing right here and turned her back on me. The other one said she won’t talk anymore and that we’re trespassers,” Gohmert declared. “We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way Third World people get treated.”

Rep. Gaetz, under fire for perhaps politically motivated allegations of personal misconduct with a teenaged girl, added, “The door’s locked and we’re just here to ask questions and now they’ve locked the door and not given us access. This was apparently a bait and switch. We are here just to speak to a supervisor and, when the supervisor came out and we came out to have that discussion, they literally ran behind us and locked the doors.”

The congressman pointed out to the disinterested prison supervisor that part of their job is oversight of federal prisons. A spokesman for the D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) stated, “These officials compromised safety and security operations at the DOC. Safety and security related to DOC’s facilities, staff and residents is a high priority and, for that reason, DOC has established procedures and protocols related to visits to its facilities. All visitors, which includes family members of residents, attorneys, and public officials, must adhere to the rules and procedures of the DOC.”

One of the more notable political prisoners in Washington, D.C. is Joe Biggs, formerly a highly visible member of the Proud Boys. Biggs released an emotional letter from prison, detailing the horrific conditions. “Today is my third-month anniversary being locked up. Not allowed to work out. My body feels as if it’s aged so much. Can hardly move. Walking has become very difficult.” Biggs wrote.

Biggs added: I sleep on a piece of steel welded to a wall with a thin mattress. I’ve gotten maybe 10 hours outside all together since being here. I get to go outside maybe three times a month. . . . No privacy allowed. You have to be in view of everyone. Lights go out at 11:45 p.m. and back on at 4 a.m. for “breakfast.” . . . Every cell has a small window that has been sand-blasted so you can never see outside. Breaking any rules can result in losing ability to talk to family or a trip to the hole for a few weeks where you are stripped naked and left in a bright freezing room. . . . I tend to stay to myself, alone in my cell, reading the Bible and other Christian books. The plus side to this is that God was able to get ahold of me in this place. In the end, I just pray people see the truth. I had nothing to do with that day. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. —Joe Biggs, political prisoner aka inmate 202100002744.

This should be what the Democrats “investigate” with their Kafka­esque commission. They aren’t likely to question Nancy Pelosi either, who oversaw the strange lack of security at the Capitol. Instead, they will continue to fabricate an antithesis of our horrible new Orwellian reality. With only two of the worst RINOS in Congress—Liz Cheney and crocodile tears-shedding Adam Kinzinger—on the Jan. 6 Commission, this will be a criminal persecution by corrupt zealots of their political enemies.

Denied bail, these political prisoners have been held for as long as six months before trial. None have been charged with “insurrection,” and yet they continue to be slandered with that label by the state-controlled media. As true liberal Glenn Greenwald observed, “What we know for sure is that no Trump supporter fired any weapon inside the Capitol and that the FBI seized a grand total of zero firearms from those it arrested that day—a rather odd state of affairs for an ‘armed insurrection,’ to put that mildly.”

