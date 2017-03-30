Waukesha Christmas Parade Terrorist Avoids Hate Crimes Charges

By John Friend

On Oct. 26, Darrell Brooks, a black terrorist and career criminal with a history of expressing anti-white statements and threats on social media, was found guilty in a Wisconsin court on 76 separate charges relating to his outrageous vehicle attack on innocent, largely white Wisconsinites during a Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021. The heinous crime resulted in 6 deaths and 61 injuries, which included several young children among other innocent victims, rocking the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee.

Despite a well-documented history of making anti-white statements on his social media accounts, Brooks was not charged with hate crimes, once again demonstrating the politicized nature of the U.S. justice system and the lack of courage and integrity of local and federal prosecutors.

Brooks was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional murder, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping and one count of battery, however, neither state nor federal hate crimes enhancements materialized. Needless to say, had Brooks been a white man with a history of expressing anti-black or anti-Jewish sentiments online, there is no doubt both state and federal hate crimes enhancements would have been pursued, along with endless media coverage coupled with public outrage and protests.

The National Justice Party (NJP), a burgeoning, grassroots political party founded by a group of pro-white dissident commentators, activists and journalists, has publicly demanded hate crimes charges be brought against Brooks or that the very concept of hate crimes statutes and enhancements be abolished.

“The refusal of Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper or the Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to bring hate crimes charges against the self-described anti-white terrorist further victimized those who suffered in his murderous rampage by denying them the truth of why they were attacked,” the NJP announced in a statement following the verdict in Brooks’ trial. “This case further proves that hate crime statutes are fundamentally biased and are intended by the state to only be used against one race, white people.”

One day after Brooks’ terrorist attack, in which he drove his Ford SUV through a crowd of people attending an annual Christmas parade on the streets of Waukesha, Joseph Jordan, an independent journalist and founding member of the NJP, published an investigative report detailing Brooks’ history of anti-white statements, which included lyrics Brooks wrote and sang as a rapper known as Mathboi Fly.

“Mathboi Fly’s lyrics emphasize black racial grievance, hatred of white people, and the open support of terrorism and crime,” Jordan reported at the time. “One professionally shot music video shows Brooks rapping alongside men brandishing firearms in front of the same SUV he allegedly used to run the Christmas revelers over.”

Jordan also discovered and exposed Brooks’ Facebook page, where the aspiring rapper and career criminal “spent years regularly indulging fantasies of enslaving and committing violence against white people,” including at least one explicit call to commit violence against random white people on the streets. AFP has reported on the phenomenon of the “Knockout Game,” in which vulnerable people are targeted, largely by young black males, and sucker punched from behind in an attempt to knock them unconscious – a barbarous activity Brooks seemingly endorsed.

Jordan’s report was quickly picked up by more mainstream media outlets, including the New York Post, whose headline explicitly noted that Brooks “called for violence against white people.” At the time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the corporate media’s coverage of the terrorist attack in Waukesha, saying that the media does not want “to cover [this event] for what it is” because “the facts do not support” the anti-white, liberal bias of the mass media, before pointing out that Brooks “had clear anti-white animus.”

Incredibly, in late September, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul officially requested an increase in his office’s budget, including more funding and support for hate crimes prosecutions. Kaul announced his support for a 24-hour hate crime hotline so law enforcement could better address hate crimes in the state, explaining that his office is “not able to effectively combat crime if crimes go unreported.”

“One area of underreporting includes hate crimes,” the AG said.

Yet despite Kaul’s ostensible support for identifying, addressing and prosecuting hate crimes, he has thus far failed to pursue such charges against Brooks, which are clearly warranted based on well-documented statements and pronouncements he publicly expressed.

“At a time when the state is fishing for hate crimes to charge, they still refuse to bring such charges against Brooks despite glaring and obvious evidence of his racial animus, proving yet again the fundamental anti-white bias of the state,” the NJP noted in its statement.

“Brooks must be charged for his racial attack or else such hate crimes statutes and enhancers must be abolished,” the NJP demanded. “This demand logically extends to hate crime statutes. By refusing to apply these laws equally, the system is admitting that hate crime statutes exist explicitly as tools to oppress White people. If the races were reversed, this trial would have been international headlines for months, Brooks would have been federally charged with hate crimes and terrorism, and he would be facing the death penalty.”

The NJP partially describes its mission to “expose this vicious double standard and hold those that perpetuate it accountable.”

“This situation is intolerable,” the statement concludes. “White people in America are living under a system that actively seeks to frame them for hate crimes, while covering up the motives of those that commit racial violence against them.”