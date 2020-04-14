Virus will change the world

One man’s sobering predictions could help you prepare.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

Will coronavirus deglobalize the world, reducing travel, sharply curtailing immigration, and fostering local production by breaking global supply chains? Will it help the U.S.A. become more self-reliant, less interested in policing the world, and respectful of its own Constitution? Or will Covid-19 usher in an era of tyrannical global government, scaling back civil liberties and forcing all of the world’s people to march in lockstep?

The world’s biggest banking cartel and its intellectual hired guns favor the second alternative. They have been waiting for, or perhaps preparing for, the Covid-19 pandemic for at least a decade, as suggested by the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 “Lock Step” simulation of a world-changing global pandemic eerily similar to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Lock Step predicted that a worldwide pandemic would produce “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.” It offers a scenario in which people “willingly gave up some of their sovereignty—and their privacy—to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability.”

As of late March, Democrats and most experts are urging the American people to keep marching in lockstep towards a total lockdown. President Donald Trump is marching to the beat of a different drummer. On March 24 he said he “would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter (April 12).”

The liberal media said Trump was crazy. They claimed he was risking millions of lives. But the smartest medical doctor I know says Trump is right about getting people back to work.

Dr. S. is a South Asian immigrant—not normally a Trump-loving demographic. And indeed, he isn’t a huge Trump fan. But he is no fan of the Democrats, either, but rather an independent thinker who has been one of the biggest sources of moral and financial support for the 9/11 truth movement. He has a track record of predicting future developments with uncanny accuracy.

Dr. S. says Trump was correct when he tweeted on March 24: “Our people want to return to work. . . . The cure cannot be worse (by far) than the problem!”

Dr. S. agrees that the wholesale shutdown of all supposedly nonessential goods and services could become a cure that is worse than the disease. He says the economy is already heading for a bigger crash than 1929. The current shutdown could make it even worse, perhaps even risking an apocalyptic “collapse” scenario.

According to Dr. S, people over 70, and those with serious health problems or compromised immune systems, should self-quarantine. Those who work in nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly should practice extreme social distancing. But younger and healthier people—the vast majority of the workforce—should go back to work. The majority are going to catch Covid-19 anyway, and 99% will survive.

Of the global population, 40% is going to get the disease, like it or not. Another 30%, including most children, are immune. Once 40% of the population has been infected by coronavirus, herd immunity takes over and it stops spreading.

Dr. S. warns that the economic destruction that is coming could kill far more people than the 2 million who could die from coronavirus worldwide. He predicts that the Dow will continue to drop, in fits and starts, until about a year from now when it bottoms out at 10,000. Two years from today, he says, gold will be over $5,000 per ounce (almost a threefold increase from its current price), and silver will be over $100 an ounce (a seven-fold rise).

Dr. S. predicts that coronavirus, like the 1918 Spanish flu, will strike in three waves. The current wave will peak later this spring and recede in summer (as Covid-19 moves to the southern hemisphere) with an even worse second wave hitting in the fall. A third wave, presumably milder than the first two, will hit in 2021.

The coronavirus, he says, will pop the gargantuan debt bubble, take the Dow down to 10,000, and hobble the U.S. and world economies. It will be worse than 1929 for two reasons: First, back then only a small minority of mostly well-off people were invested in the stock market, whereas today almost everybody is dependent on it through their 401k retirement funds. Second, there was no coronavirus (and no quadrillion-dollar derivatives debt bubble) in 1929.

The stock market did not recover its pre-1929 level, he points out, for roughly three decades. Likewise, he says, today’s stock market won’t recover its pre-coronavirus peak until around 2050.

Bottom line: Tough times lie ahead. Soon we will no longer be able to afford to police the world. We should focus on riding out the economic storm by fostering local production, while ending our empire and restoring our republic.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.