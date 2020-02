By AFP Staff

The mainstream media may want to forget all those times they fawned over former attorney Michael Avenatti, but the Internet hasn’t. Check out this super-cut video of some of the more embarrassing times liberal commentators and big media celebrities praised the disgraced lawyer.

Avenatti was recently found guilty of trying to extort millions from sneaker maker Nike. He is looking at 42 years behind bars when he is sentenced in June.