Vatican Diplomat Warns U.S. of ‘Great Reset’

By John Friend

A former top Vatican diplomat and longtime archbishop who has exposed misdeeds within the Catholic Church has raised eyebrows and generated significant media attention following two extremely compelling open letters he has penned to President Donald Trump in recent months.

The courageous Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who served from 2011 through 2016 as the Apostolic Nuncio, or the top diplomatic envoy representing the Vatican to the United States, authored his first open letter to President Trump in early June in the midst of nationwide riots, looting, and massive criminality at the hands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists, where he described an ongoing conflict between the forces of good and evil.

“In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness,” Archbishop Vigano wrote to open his first letter. He would go on to suggest that the children of darkness, who are associated with the Deep State and other criminal forces operating to undermine President Trump, have “decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plan.” Vigano elaborated by noting that the so-called Covid-19 pandemic is likely a “colossal operation of social engineering” in which globalist elites have “decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives.”

Vigano then described the massive street protests, riots, looting, and destruction devouring major American cities across the country as “instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the Deep State and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction,” obviously referring to President Trump’s rival and current media-declared President-elect Joe Biden.

The honorable archbishop also insisted that the American people finally understood “how much the mainstream media does not want to spread the truth but seeks to silence and distort it, spreading the lie that is useful for the purposes of their masters,” before encouraging the children of light to pray for the president and the American nation against the children of darkness.

“Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception,” Vigano powerfully argued. President Trump publicly acknowledged receiving the “incredible” letter from the noted archbishop, and encouraged everyone, religious or not, to read it.

A second open letter to President Trump was released in late October in the lead up to the monumental 2020 election elaborating on many of the themes touched upon in the first open letter. Vigano noted that the attacks “of those who want to destroy the very basis of society” were increasing on a daily basis, pointing to the assault on the natural family, the attacks on patriotism, freedom of speech and education, and the right to engage in business being curtailed by the manufactured Covid-19 crisis.

“We see heads of nations and religious leaders pandering to this suicide of Western culture and its Christian soul, while the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny,” Vigano wrote.

He goes on to describe and warn the president of the globalist plan, outlined and championed by groups such as the World Economic Forum, for a Great Reset, which its architects and promoters wish to use to “subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms and those of entire populations.”

“The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt,” he continued. “The price of these concessions from the International Monetary Fund will be the renunciation of private property and adherence to a program of vaccination against Covid-19 and Covid-21 promoted by Bill Gates with the collaboration of the main pharmaceutical groups. Beyond the enormous economic interests that motivate the promoters of the Great Reset, the imposition of the vaccination will be accompanied by the requirement of a health passport and a digital ID, with the consequent contact tracing of the population of the entire world. Those who do not accept these measures will be confined in detention camps or placed under house arrest, and all their assets will be confiscated.”

Vigano explained to President Trump that the United States is the last defending wall against the imposition of a worldwide tyranny.

With legitimate evidence of large-scale voter fraud mounting and legal challenges and litigation underway in numerous states across the nation, the still-undecided presidential election may prove to be the world’s last chance at stopping the technocratic tyranny Archbishop Vigano so eloquently describes in his open letters to President Trump.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.