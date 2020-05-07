Update: Dallas Salon Owner Freed from Jail After Breaking Lockdown to Feed Family, Provide Jobs

By AFP Staff

On May 7, the Texas Supreme Court ordered the release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who had been jailed and fined for opening up her business in violation of the state’s mandates. The ruling came about as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) amended his executive to specifically eliminate jail time as a consequence for violating the restrictions.

Luther rose to fame in a viral video after she respectfully told the judge she would not apologize for trying to feed her family and provide jobs to her employees.

According to the latest figures, more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment, forcing some states into bankruptcy.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2, supersedes local orders, and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther.”

Abbot continued: “As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both called for Luther’s release and offered to pay her fine.

