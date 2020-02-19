UK Rolls Out New Immigration Policy That Bars Unskilled Migrants

By AFP Staff

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced today that, following the success of Brexit, Britain is tightening up immigration policy. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, new immigrants to the UK will be required to be able to speak English and will have to have a job.

No surprise the new immigration plan was met with howls from leftists that it was racist. Never mind that parts of the UK already suffer from high unemployment as jobs are hard to come by, especially in the northern parts of the region.

The policy states that it is encouraging firms to court scientists, academics, engineers, and other highly skilled workers over poor immigrants from Third World countries.

“We need to shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labor from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation,” the Home Office announced.

The new immigration plan will overhaul current rules and create a “points-based” system similar to other industrialized countries like Canada, where immigrants will need to meet a threshold based on a set of criteria like skills, qualifications, family, and a salary.

In addition to speaking English, immigrants will also have to prove they have a job offer from a known employer with a minimum $33,000 salary.

President Donald Trump has said he is looking at a similar plan for the United States in the future, though it will have to go through Congress. At the moment that would be very difficult considering the Democrats control the House and will likely block any substantive measures seeking to fix chaotic U.S. immigration policy.