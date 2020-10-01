Trump Reveals Supreme Court Picks

Would a list of potential Biden picks for Supreme Court scare voters away?

By Donald Jeffries

Demonstrating again his flair for the dramatic, President Donald Trump recently released a list of his potential Supreme Court nominees. “Should there be another vacancy on the Supreme Court during my presidency, my nominee will come from the names I have shared with the American public,” Trump announced. “Joe Biden has refused to release his list, perhaps because he knows the names are so extremely far left.”

Trump’s list features several GOP senators, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), and Mike Lee (Utah). Cotton, considered a strict constructionist, declared that he was “honored,” and said, “The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law.” Cruz stated that he was “grateful for the president’s confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench.” Hawley indicated he would not accept a nomination, tweeting, “I appreciate the president’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the president, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

The pro-life community was particularly pleased with the president’s list. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List and national co-chair of the Trump campaign’s Pro-Life Voices for Trump, commented that the list “reflects the president’s firm and proven commitment to only nominating Supreme Court justices who will respect the Constitution and the inalienable right to life. . . . We are confident that if a Supreme Court vacancy occurs in 2020 that President Trump and our pro-life Senate majority led by Leader [Mitch] McConnell and Judiciary Chairman [Lindsey] Graham will move swiftly to fill it. In contrast to President Trump, Joe Biden will only nominate Supreme Court justices who will uphold the Roe regime that allows for abortion on demand through birth.”

“Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make,” President Trump noted. “What has always made America exceptional is our reverence for the impartial rule of law,” he added. “Equality under the law is the bedrock of our society. It is the principle that inspired American heroes to abolish slavery and end segregation, secure civil rights, and build the most free and just nation in history. Unfortunately, there is a growing radical-left movement that rejects the principle of equal treatment under the law. If this extreme movement is granted a majority on the Supreme Court, it will fundamentally transform America without a single vote of Congress.”

Trump went on to say, “Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech, and require taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortion. They will give unelected bureaucrats the power to destroy millions of American jobs. They will remove the words ‘Under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance. . . . They will erase national borders, cripple police departments, and grant new protections to anarchists, rioters, violent criminals, and terrorists. In the recent past, many of our most treasured freedoms, including religious liberty, freedom of speech, and the right to keep and bear arms, have been saved by a single vote on the United States Supreme Court. Our cherished rights are at risk, including the right to life and the Second Amendment.”

Trump warned that this presidential election will determine “whether we hold fast to our nation’s founding principles or whether they are lost forever.” Given the advanced age of so many judges on the Court, Trump observed that the next president will name “one, two, three, and even four Supreme Court justices.” Two of those on Trump’s list have been previously attacked by those on the left. Alison Jones Rushing, a judge on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, was condemned by Senate Democrats in 2018 for being a speaker at events sponsored by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian law firm predictably branded a “hate group” by the genuinely hateful Southern Poverty Law Center. Amy Coney Barrett was harshly criticized by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who charged that “the dogma lives loudly within you.” She also mentioned that the SPLC had blasted Barrett as well for speaking to the ADF. Planned Parenthood called the potential nominees an “enemies list,” and warned that they “will actively work against your civil and [reproductive] rights.” Biden has pledged not to nominate anyone who opposes the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Trump’s two initial selections to the court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, have not consistently voted with the conservative judges thus far. Kavanaugh, as few Americans apparently realize, led the coverup into Vince Foster’s death for special prosecutor Kenneth Starr. He was an especially odd choice, since Trump had publicly mentioned the widespread skepticism about Foster’s death during his 2016 campaign.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.