Trump Platform

Will it be America First or America Worst?

By John Friend

With both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions recently concluded and the 2020 presidential election drawing nearer with each passing day, the contrasts between the two national political parties and the men chosen to represent them could not be more stark.

President Donald Trump, who was officially nominated to run as the Republican candidate for president at the GOP National Convention (GOPNC), announced the platform for his potential second term as president, running once again as a populist seeking to champion the interests of American workers and citizens. The official Trump campaign released its platform under the banner “Fighting for You!” which outlines the key goals and agenda his administration would pursue in a second term.





Central to his second term platform is a focus on rebuilding America’s economy, creating new jobs, incubating small businesses, and, perhaps most importantly, ending America’s reliance on China for manufactured goods while creating high-paying, productive, middle-class jobs once again in the United States. The platform aims to bring back one million manufacturing jobs from China encouraged in part by tax credits and incentives for companies that relocate their manufacturing facilities back to America’s shores.

“In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history, quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity,” President Trump optimistically declared during his concluding address to the GOP-NC.

He also pledged to continue pursuing America-first trade deals while ending globalist-inspired and destructive international trade agreements, restrictive environmental regulations, and other ruinous economic policies long promoted by the political and corporate establishment in America that have had devastating impacts on lower- and middle-class Americans and their families.

President Trump also aims to eradicate Covid-19 in his second term with an emphasis on a “return to normal” in 2021. Perhaps misguidedly, the platform prioritizes the development of a vaccine by the end of 2020, which many—including large segments of the president’s base—view with skepticism and some trepidation. Additionally, the president’s platform seeks to ensure healthcare workers have all the critical medicines and supplies they need while vowing to refill stockpiles and prepare for any potential future pandemic.

“We will defeat the virus and the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever before,” President Trump promised during his speech.

President Trump’s recent focus on law and order and the threat that the radical left—which is increasingly becoming more influential within the Democratic Party—poses to America is arguably the most critical aspect of the upcoming election, as Americans watch some cities in their country descend into lawlessness, chaos, and violence with major cities becoming the epicenters of rioting, looting, and destruction at the hands of non-peaceful Black Lives Matter supporters, Antifa, and other segments of the radical left, all of which are either ignored, explicitly endorsed or shamefully justified by too many Democrats.

During his concluding speech at the GOP-NC, President Trump argued that the 2020 election “is the most important election in the history of our country.”

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between the parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” the president continued. “This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.”

President Trump went on to portray the upcoming election as a choice between his administration’s desire to “defend the American way of life or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it.”

Throughout his speech, and a central aspect of his campaign, is President Trump’s positive affirmation of American identity and history, which stands in stark contrast to Joe Biden and other Democrats’ dark and sinister portrayal of America and its history. President Trump argued that America is a country “blessed by God and has a special purpose in this world,” while “Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice,” referring to remarks by Biden and other Democrats at the Democratic National Convention.

“In the left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on Earth,” President Trump noted. “Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins.”

President Trump has also made clear his longstanding respect for America’s law enforcement and military, vowing in his platform to defend America’s police forces from the efforts of the radical left. His platform pledges to fully fund police departments, hire more officers, and increase penalties for assaults on police while pursuing criminal groups such as Antifa.

The president’s populist platform emphasizes his signature theme of ending illegal immigration, an issue that garnered significant support during the 2016 election cycle, blocking illegal aliens from exploiting taxpayer-funded welfare, education, and college tuition programs, ending sanctuary cities, and deporting illegal aliens.

The contrasts between the two choices for president could not be more apparent as we enter the final two months leading up to the 2020 election.

Will America-first populism and support for the rule of law, championed by President Trump, prevail once again? Or will the Democratic portrayal of America as “the worst” win out?