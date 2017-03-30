Trump Attorney Says He Won’t Let ‘Bad Actors’ ‘Steal 2020 Election’

By Donald Jeffries

Georgia attorney Lin Wood has specialized in representing unpopular defendants for decades. Indeed, he has been called “the attorney for the damned.” He is best known as the attorney for the late Richard Jewell, demonized by the mainstream media that attempted to blame him for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. He was the lawyer for Rep. Gary Condit, who came under scrutiny after the disappearance of intern Chandra Levy, and for the young woman who accused NBA star Kobe Bryant of rape in 2004. He has more recently been the lead attorney for Kentucky teenager Nicholas Sandmann, another victim of slanderous media coverage. Wood not only cleared Richard Jewell’s name but has accomplished the herculean feat of getting media giants like CNN and The Washington Post to compensate young Sandmann for their smears.

Wood also offered to represent beleaguered young Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two assailants during a Kenosha, Wisc., Black Lives Matter/Antifa protest this past August. Again, Wood worked miracles, and rallied celebrities like actor Rick Schroeder and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell to raise Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail. While Wood appears to no longer be directly associated with Rittenhouse’s legal team, he was crucial to launching the campaign that elicited the necessary financial contributions. Rittenhouse contends that he acted in self-defense. Wood has also represented QAnon supporting Rep.-Elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who memorably defended themselves by brandishing weapons when a raucous mob of Black Lives Matter protesters menacingly approached their home.

Wood has now turned his focus on the massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Wood met Trump in the Oval Office earlier this year, while attempting to get the president to issue a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Richard Jewell. Wood started out his detailed legal efforts on behalf of the Trump campaign by suing Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, over a suspicious agreement with Democrats in March to change the method of verifying signatures on mail-in ballots. Trump tweeted in response, “Doing a great job in Georgia. Their recount is a scam; means nothing. Must see fraudulent signatures which is prohibited by stupidly signed and unconstitutional consent decree.” Wood has made the controversial suggestion that Georgians shouldn’t vote in the upcoming Senate runoff elections if the dubious Dominion voting machines are still in use. “We’re not gonna go vote on January 5th on another machine made by China. You’re not gonna fool Georgians again,” Wood declared. “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sake, fix it. You gotta fix it before we’ll do it again.”

Raffensperger aide Gabriel Sterling dismissed the allegations that the same Dominion machines the Trump campaign believes switched votes were used again in a bogus “audit,” by saying, “It’s this kind of lying and this kind of rhetoric that are continuing to inflame passions on the ground unnecessarily, and it’s wrong.”

Wood even cast aspersions on the two Republican senators in the runoff race, whom he has charged are not backing Trump’s claims strongly enough, by declaring, “If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it. They’ve got to demand—publicly, repeatedly, consistently—that Brian Kemp call a special session of the Georgia legislature, and, if they do not do it—if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it—they have not earned your vote.”

Wood has been predictably attacked in the mainstream media. He responded to a hit piece in the left-wing Mother Jones by stating in an email to the magazine, “It is my understanding and belief that the term conspiracy theorist was developed by the CIA in the 1950s to demean individuals who were reviewing facts and reaching logical conclusions. In my 43 years of law practice, I have always focused on discovering factual truth and then applying the rule of logic to those truthful facts.” The magazine had smeared him as a “conspiracy theorist” because of his assertion that Chief Justice John Roberts was connected to powerful sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a court victory whereby Dominion voting machines in three key Georgia counties were impounded, Wood told an interviewer, “The secretary of State is taking every action he can through lawyers to try to prevent an inspection of these machines. He has something to

hide. . . . It’s not going to be the courts that decide this, it’s not going to be legislators that decide this. While they may be the procedural tools, this election is going to be decided where it should. It’s going to be decided by ‘We the People.’ We the people voted for Donald Trump, and we’re going to make sure our vote counts. We’re not going to have it stolen by a bunch of criminals and foreign actors.”

