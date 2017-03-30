Trilats Declare 2023 ‘Year One’ of New NWO

By Patrick Wood

The 50th anniversary of the Trilateral Commission (TC) marks the culmination of its self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order.” On March 12, the TC held its plenary meeting in New Delhi, India to discuss issues relating to globalization. Trilateral Commission co-founder Zbigniew Brzezinski’s “Technetronic Era” has apparently officially arrived.

Amid the new world alliances that are forming—India and China are seeking to normalize relations and China just brokered a relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran—the globalist narrative has opened a new and possibly final chapter. According to news outlet NikkeiAsia, one unnamed TC member addressed the plenary meeting and stated:

Three decades of globalization—defined as integrated, free-market based and deflationary—have been replaced by what will be a multidecade period of globalization defined as fragmented, not-free-market-based but industrial-policy-based and structurally inflationary. This year, 2023, is Year One of this new global order.

This reflects Brzezinski’s early strategy to transform the world as he wrote in Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era:

The nation-state as a fundamental unit of man’s organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force: International banks and multinational corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation-state. Welcome to the “new global order.”

TC Gives Signal to WEF

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), stated in 2020, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

This followed this writer’s analysis that the so-called “pandemic” was Technocracy’s coup d’état that had been building up for over 45 years at the hands of the TC. In fact, I have argued consistently that the TC’s original “New International Economic Order” was nothing more than Technocracy warmed over from the 1930s. It was Brzezinski’s Technetronic Era. It was the United Nations’ Sustainable Development. It was Joe Biden’s Green New Deal—all one and the same and all strategized by members of the TC starting in 1973.

The WEF is thoroughly intertwined with the United Nations and vigorously promotes its Sustainable Development Goals. The WEF website states:

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges but has also offered opportunities. The World Economic Forum has assembled physical events for over 50 years, but we now have a unique opportunity to take the experience online. As part of the Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2020, the World Economic Forum is experimenting with a 3D environment that allows spacial exploration of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG-specific content discovery, and experiencing the ambience of a physical event from your computer.

When Schwab says that the WEF is “reimagining the future,” he is flatly misleading. The future was already reimagined by early members of the TC such as Zbigniew Brzezinski, David Rockefeller, Richard Gardner, and Henry Kissinger (all founding members).

On June 3, 2020, Schwab wrote on the WEF blog:

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.

Now the TC, acting as quarterback, has relayed the call to the WEF that “this year, 2023, is year one of this new global order.”

In other words, pull out all the stops. The Great Reset has arrived. Execute the battle plan to terminate capitalism and free market economics.

What Does This Mean for 2023?

We are already experiencing a “polycrisis of doom,” where multiple crises are descending upon us at the same time. There is a manmade energy crisis that is warring against coal, oil, and natural gas. There is a manmade food crisis that is warring against all traditional food systems. There is a manmade financial crisis that threatens total collapse of the existing financial system. There is a manmade military conflict between Russia and Ukraine that threatens to spark World War III.

Any one of these pending crises could be seen as a “scorched earth” policy where total destruction is possible down to the ground level. If all four are unleashed at the same time, it would be the equivalent of atomic warfare resulting in a literal “dark winter.” Such a collapsed world would then be ripe for total capture and rebuilding into Technocracy’s dystopia.

Don’t Shrug Your Shoulders

It is unfortunate that hardly anyone has given any credence to the TC over the years. I will say pointedly that the first person to bust them was the late scholar and professor Antony C. Sutton, with whom I co-authored Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II between 1978-1981. Few paid attention back then, just as few pay attention today. We were mercilessly censored back then, just as so many of us are censored today. Nevertheless, our work has stood the test of time and now the endgame is at hand.

If you feel like you are in the dark on this, now is the time to start reading and studying Trilaterals Over Washington.

Patrick Wood is a leading expert on sustainable development, green economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. He is the editor of the important website Technocracy.News.