The Trayvon Martin Hoax

A brand new film and book, both titled The Trayvon Hoax, show how facts were twisted to bolster a racist narrative and divide America.

By Donald Jeffries

The death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on Feb. 26, 2012 unleashed a fury of distorted coverage by the mainstream media, and triggered the establishment left, paving the way for groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Author and filmmaker Joel Gilbert has documented it all in his new book (and film), The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud That Divided America, showing that most of the story publicized by the mainstream media was just plain wrong.

First off, Gilbert found that the prosecution’s star witness against George Zimmerman, the memorable Rachel Jeantel, was actually not the girl who was on the phone with Martin just before he was shot. Gilbert was able to identify 16-year-old Diamond Eugene as the individual whose recorded conversation with attorney Benjamin Crump inflamed public passions, provoked President Barack Obama himself into the fray, and resulted in Zimmerman’s arrest. Utilizing Diamond’s extensive social media postings, as well as unredacted court documents, Gilbert was able to dissect Martin’s troubled teenage life.

The half-Hispanic George Zimmerman was demonized beyond all reason, by a compliant media anxious to categorize him as a white “racist” and the predictable virtue signaling of crass politicians. Unpublicized was the fact that Zimmerman was a civil rights activist and supporter of Barack Obama. NBC even went to the despicable lengths of editing an audio tape, to make it appear as if Zimmerman had sounded racist, when the unedited tape told an entirely different story. Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against NBC, which was laughably dismissed by a Florida circuit judge, who absurdly claimed the network had not acted maliciously in doctoring a tape.

In the unedited exchange on the tape with a 911 dispatcher, Zimmerman states, “This guy looks like he’s up to no good, or he’s on drugs or something. It’s raining, and he’s just walking around, looking about.” The dispatcher asked for a description: “OK, and this guy—is he black, white or Hispanic?” Zimmerman replies, “He looks black.”

In NBC News’s dishonest, and creatively edited version of the conversation, Zimmerman says, “This guy looks like he’s up to no good. … He looks black.”

NBC threw two low-level employees under the bus and fired them, and issued an apology. NBC News spokeswoman Ali Zelenko responded to the inexplicable action by the judge by stating that the network was “gratified by the court’s dismissal of this lawsuit, which we have always believed to be without merit.”

Zimmerman and his family reportedly experienced numerous threats, some of them public, as the controversy over the former volunteer neighborhood watchman’s shooting death of Martin, as well as Florida’s “stand your ground” gun law, split the country much as the O.J. Simpson case had 20 years earlier. Rosanne Barr famously tweeted the address of Zimmerman’s parents, in what seemed an overt effort to incite violence against them. While Ms. Barr deleted her tweet, she refused to back down, tweeting again that it “was good to let [people] know that no one can hide anymore. If Zimmerman isn’t arrested I’ll rt [retweet or repost] his address again.”

Even more irresponsibly, director Spike Lee had earlier tweeted what he believed was the address of Zimmerman’s parents, but was in fact the home of an unrelated elderly couple. After a firestorm of criticism resulted, Lee eventually settled with the couple to avoid a lawsuit. MSNBC, in predictable fashion, attempted to excuse Lee’s malicious act as a “Twitter error.”

President Obama memorably stated, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.” Obama’s comments were all the more remarkable in that they came after Zimmerman had been found not guilty, and included incendiary references to blacks, including himself, being looked upon with fear by everyone from white women in elevators to white store employees tracking their every move. Obama didn’t comment on the verdict and like everyone else ignored Martin’s litany of petty but persistent offenses and the fact his mother had kicked him out of her house for his behavior.

In a video filmed by his lawyer, Zimmerman objected mightily to the way he was portrayed in the media: “My last name carrying a Caucasian German connotation definitely helped them portray me as a racist white man, when in reality I am, you know, my mother’s Peruvian, my father is American, and I was raised by my mother and my grandmother, both fully Hispanic.” He called President Obama’s statement “clearly a dereliction of duty pitting Americans against each other solely based on race.”

Because of the lack of civil libertarians left in present-day America, few objected to the president injecting himself into a legal case in such a partisan manner.

A jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in July 2013, but he remains a guilty “racist” in the eyes of many Americans. The dishonest narrative fueled by our state-controlled media exacerbated the already deep cultural divide in this country.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.