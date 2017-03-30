The Return of the Profligate Son: Hunter Biden

By Donald Jeffries

What do you think the media reaction would be if Donald Trump Jr. had started dating his dead brother’s wife shortly after his death? And was photographed with a crack pipe hanging out of his mouth? Or in bed with a prostitute? Or was widely rumored to have even more objectionable things imaginable on his laptop, including naked pictures of his 14-year-old niece?

Trump Jr. has none of those allegations surrounding him. Hunter Biden, son of the U.S. president, does, and more. The most extreme accusation against Hunter was the filming of a rape of a 10-year-old Chinese girl, which was also supposedly contained on his infamous laptop. Hunter’s financial improprieties in the Ukraine alone make Donald Trump’s “impeachable” phone call all the more laughable in comparison. Yet nothing was done by the Trump Justice Department. Surely, nothing will be done by Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

In late March of this year, stories broke that Hunter was also involved in some questionable gun activity. As Politico noted, “On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter-in-law Hallie Biden were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone.” This story had remained from public view for three years, even though the ATF, Secret Service, FBI, and local police all knew about it. Again, imagine if Eric Trump and his wife had done the exact same thing. In purchasing the gun, Hunter lied on a federal background check form, when he said he wasn’t a known drug user. That is a felony. One can only imagine all the hilarious Saturday Night Live sketches that were never written about any of this.

The New York Post recently reported that Joe Biden may very well have “inadvertently” paid for one of Hunter’s typically sordid encounters with a Russian prostitute (and just picture one of the Trump boys being connected in any way to a Russian prostitute). The president’s son seems to have had a fetish for filming everything he did. In this case, that included a photo of M&Ms candy balanced on an unmentionable part of his anatomy.

Secret Service records obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that Hunter took an astounding 411 trips to 29 different countries between 2009 and the middle of 2014. This included 23 trips out of Joint Base Andrews—home of Air Force One and Air Force Two. Our vaunted investigative press has literally ignored all these explosive indications of corruption. Instead, The New York Times published a sickening fluff piece in 2020, which portrayed the extremely troubled Hunter as a kindly creative type. The article was headlined “There’s a New Artist in Town. The Name Is Biden.”

Twitter, of course, responded to the Post’s investigation into Hunter’s shenanigans by banning the newspaper’s account. As Breitbart asked, “Why was Hunter flying to and from an American military base? Where was he going and what did he do when he got there? Americans may never know, and perhaps we have our pro-Biden establishment media to thank for that.”

As if all this wasn’t enough, newly released information shows that a company co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), has ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it has become likely the Covid-19 virus originated. RSTP is the firm to which the mayor of Moscow suspiciously wired $3.5 million to Hunter. Hunter also co-founded the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA). Natalie Winters of The National Pulse discovered that RSTP had funded a San Francisco-based company called Metabiota, which happens to specialize in detecting, tracking, and analyzing potential disease outbreaks.

A June 2015 financial report showed that RSTP gave Metabiota $30 million to help “protect the world from the spread of epidemics.” While Metabiota doesn’t appear to have done anything to “protect” the world from viral outbreaks, they are right in the center of the most ballyhooed, misrepresented “pandemic” the world has ever seen. Winters also reported that Metabiota, EHA and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were all named as researchers studying infectious diseases deriving from Chinese bats in 2014. Hunter’s EcoHealth Alliance is the group that Dr. Anthony Fauci funneled money through to the Wuhan lab, even after President Barack Obama’s administration had ordered an end to funding dangerous gain-of-function research. You aren’t likely to find out much about all this, through, in an internet search: Google has been funding EHA for over a decade.

There have also been pictures, with blurred out faces, that appeared online, purporting to show Hunter and a very little girl in skimpy lingerie. Even without such horrific claims, the president’s son appears to be in Hillary Clinton’s league in terms of criminal culpability, and, just like Hillary, he will probably never face the music.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP BOOKSTORE.