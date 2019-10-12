The Democrats’ Latest Absurd Attempt to Impeach Trump

Democrats are charging President Trump with an impeachable offense, which turns out to be pretty much just what former VP Joe Biden did just a few years ago, then bragged about it. Below, a quote from the Ukraine prosecutor who was removed from office.

By Donald Jeffries

In a shocking new attempt to revive stalled impeachment efforts against Donald Trump, the Democrats are accusing him of doing the exact same thing they are guilty of. The allegation is that Trump threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with withholding foreign aid if he didn’t look into the financial dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. The problem is, even if such an allegation were true, three Democratic senators had done the exact same thing, and their actions were thoroughly documented.

No less than Marc Thiessen, of The Washington Post, admitted:

It got almost no attention, but in May, CNN reported that Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (DVt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe. In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as “strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,” the Democratic senators declared, “We have supported [the] capacity building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,” before demanding Lutsenko “reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation.” So, it’s okay for Democratic senators to encourage Ukraine to investigate Trump, but it’s not okay for the president to allegedly encourage Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden?

Trump, as always, was quick to react on Twitter, proclaiming, “Democrats wrote to the Ukrainian government in May 2018 urging it to continue investigations into President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign—collusion later found not to exist.”

Predictably, the senators contended that their attempted interference was “different.” Leahy responded to Trump on Twitter: “So, so wrong. Again. Our letter was about concern **EVEN IN 2018** about WH pressure on Ukraine, to benefit you personally. And unlike you, we have strongly and consistently supported assistance to Ukraine as it struggles with Russian aggression.”

Even more damnably, Biden bragged, and the video exists as proof, about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter’s company. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’ ” Biden recalled at an event fittingly hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.” Biden, who was vice president when this conversation took place, also insisted that President Barack Obama was in on the threat.

A half-dozen Ukrainian officials confirmed Biden’s account to “Common Sense Nation” but maintained that the pressure wasn’t merely applied in one dramatic conversation, but actually over several months from late 2015 to early 2016. One fact is incontrovertible: Shokin was fired. The Ukrainians further told “Common Sense Nation” that Shokin was conducting a wide-ranging probe into natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, which boasted Hunter Biden as a board member. Banking records showed that Biden’s American firm Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC received regular transfers, which were normally more than $166,000 monthly, from Burisma during the period of early 2014 through late 2015. This coincided with the time when Biden was the primary U.S. official responsible for monitoring Ukraine’s dicey relations with Russia.

Shokin told “Common Sense Nation” that, before he was fired, he had made “specific plans” that “included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.”

To those familiar with Hunter Biden’s dubious business practices in Ukraine, and his then vice president father’s overt efforts to interfere, it must seem exceedingly strange to see Trump accused of attempting to get Ukrainian officials to investigate that, and to conclude that those attempts constitute an impeachable offense. Not to mention the Democratic Party senators on the record as having threatened to withhold aid, the exact same supposedly impeachable offense they contend Trump is guilty of. Biden, showing incredible gall and no shame, called Trump’s alleged actions “abhorrent.” “If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country,” Biden declared.

Trump told reporters, “It is a political war. . . . The way you had built up that call, it was going to be the call from hell. It turned out to be a nothing call.”

Americans await the next act in an increasingly absurd production.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP BOOKSTORE.

Joe Biden’s Ukrainian Victim Speaks Out

The following is an excerpt from the witness statement of former Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Mikolajovich Shokin, who testified on behalf of another Ukrainian accused of corruption in the country at the behest of Western authorities.

The circumstances of my dismissal were that I tendered my resignation to the Rada at the request of President Poroshenko. Poroshenko asked me to resign due to pressure from the U.S. presidential administration, in particular from Joe Biden, who was the U.S. vice president. Biden was threatening to withhold $1 billion in subsidies to Ukraine until I was removed from office. After I yielded to the president’s request and submitted my voluntary resignation, Poroshenko commented about it in the media. He said that I had carried out a colossal amount of work as general prosecutor, which is something none of my predecessors had been able to do, especially with regard to my work on reforming the different bodies of the prosecutor’s office, and creating the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutors Office, which enabled the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine to conduct legal work, and on creating self-governing prosecution authorities. . . .

The truth is that I was forced out because I was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings (“Burisma”), a natural gas firm active in Ukraine, and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the board of directors. I assume Burisma, which was connected with gas extraction, had the support of the U.S. Vice President Joe Biden because his son was on the Board of Directors. . . .

On several occasions President Poroshenko asked me to have a look at the criminal case against Burisma and consider the possibility of winding down the investigative actions in respect of this company, but I refused to close this investigation. Therefore, I was forced to leave office, under direct and intense pressure from Joe Biden and the U.S. administration. In my conversations with Poroshenko at the time, he was emphatic that I should cease my investigations regarding Burisma. When I did not, he said that the U.S. (via Biden) was refusing to release the $1 billion promised to Ukraine. He said that he had no choice therefore but to ask me to resign.