The Biden-Sanders Platform Is Scary

By Donald Jeffries

The most progressive elements of the Democratic Party are understandably upset that grassroots favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders was cast aside by the party hierarchy once again. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s lengthy career reveals him to be a pragmatic neoliberal who has supported all of America’s senseless foreign interventions and wars, and helped construct onerous legislation in the 1990s that resulted in the explosion of private prisons and thus a record number of prisoners under “three strikes you’re out” and mandatory sentencing laws.

To appease the new breed of leftist, exemplified by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and her “squad,” the 77-year-old presidential nominee Sanders is promoting a “Biden-Sanders Unity Platform.” The first “Task Force Recommendation” addresses “climate change,” formerly known as “global warming.” It is categorically defined as a “global emergency,” bringing to mind Ocasio-Cortez’s hysterical proclamation in January 2019: “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it? This is the war—this is our World War II.” There is a super-emphasis on carbon emissions in the recommendations, evoking memories of conservative pundits such as Alex Jones claiming that the elite’s goal is to significantly raise carbon taxes. This global tax would punish the United States and other developed nations for perceived “environmental crimes.” “Conspiracy theorists” have warned about United Nations Agenda 21, a global plan for the 21st century that has been widely considered one potential strategy for implementing a world government.

From the Unity Task Force:

Scientists inform us we must achieve net-zero carbon emissions across our economy as quickly as possible in order to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. . . . We can and must build a thriving, equitable, and globally competitive clean energy economy that puts workers and communities first and leaves no one behind. We will help rebuild our economy from the Covid-19 pandemic and President Trump’s recession by mobilizing historic, transformative public and private investments to launch a clean energy revolution. We will use federal resources and authorities across all agencies to accelerate development of a clean energy economy and deploy proven clean energy solutions; create millions of family-supporting and union jobs; upgrade and make resilient our energy, water, wastewater, and transportation infrastructure; and develop and manufacture next-generation technologies to address the climate crisis right here in the United States.

Some of this sounds good; we all want clean energy, high-paying jobs, and an upgrade of our woeful infrastructure. But the rhetoric is familiar, and will undoubtedly translate into more federal government intervention with little or no positive impact. But there would be plenty of negative impact, with crushing new authoritarian regulations and increased power and influence of globalist entities. One of President Trump’s best moves was to withdraw from the dangerous Paris Climate Agreement. The Biden-Sanders Unity Platform vows, “We will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and, on Day One, seek higher ambition from nations around the world, putting the United States back in the position of global leadership where we belong.”

This is more promises of the globalism that has destroyed any semblance of traditional, constitutional America and was one of the primary factors in the election of Trump, who ranted against globalism and promised to place America’s interests first. In a reference to protecting wildlife refuges and public lands, it is noted, “We will follow science and the law by reducing harmful methane and carbon pollution from the energy sector.” Following the mandates of scientific “experts” (technocrats) has become a new religion for authoritarian leftists. There is a nonsensical vow to “promote racial equity” in a section on federal investments in infrastructure. The familiar virtue-signaling comes through loud and clear here: “The clean energy economy must represent the diversity of America. We will invest in the education and training of underrepresented groups, including people of color, low-income Americans, women, veterans, people with disabilities, and unemployed energy workers for jobs in clean energy-related industries.”

There are many skeptics who question the real science underlying the claims of climate change. They are granted little access to large public platforms. As Kurt Schlichter wrote last year at “To wnhall.com”:

I once believed that “science” was a rigorous process where you tested theories and revised those theories in response to objective evidence. But in today’s shabby practice, “science” is just a package of self-serving lies buttressing the transnational liberal elite’s preferred narrative. Our alleged betters hope that labeling their propaganda “science” will science-shame you into silence about what everyone knows is a scam…. Understand that the term “climate change” does not refer to actual meteorological phenomena but, rather, to the sordid rat-king of lies, scams and power grabs that we are commanded to accept as pagan gospel… to separate you from your freedom and your property in the name of somehow adjusting the weather.

