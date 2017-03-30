The AFP Report – Tony Gosling

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Tony Gosling, an independent journalist, radio host, and author based in the United Kingdom. Tony and I discuss his background and experience working for the BBC before moving into the alternative, independent media. We also address his coverage of the Bilderberg group and its annual meetings, the global power elite, free speech, geopolitics and economics, and much more!

Check out Tony’s websites below:

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!