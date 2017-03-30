The AFP Report – Phil Tourney on Israeli Attack on USS Liberty

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Phil Tourney, a U.S. Navy veteran who survived the brutal Israeli attack on the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967. Phil and I discuss his background and career in the Navy, the attack on the Liberty, the coverup of the incident and the political ramifications, the power and influence the Israel lobby has on the U.S. government, and much more! Click on the image below to listen to the interview.

