The AFP Report – Phil Giraldi on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by longtime columnist Phil Giraldi. Phil is one of America’s leading foreign policy experts and geopolitical analysts. The focus of the discussion is on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, which Phil wrote about in the recently published issue of American Free Press. We also address the historic relationship between America and China, the hostile attitude towards both China and Russia that American and other Western political leaders have taken, and the increasingly disastrous and reckless foreign policy pursued by the Biden administration.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!