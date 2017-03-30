The AFP Report – Phil Giraldi on “Anti-Semitism”

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Phil Giraldi, a regular columnist for American Free Press and one of America’s leading foreign policy experts and geopolitical analysts. Phil is also a regular contributor to The Unz Review. Phil and I focus on his recently published article in American Free Press dissecting the concept of “anti-Semitism,” the power of the pro-Israel lobby that dominates Washington, D.C., the insidious, anti-American agenda of the Anti-Defamation League, and related matters.

