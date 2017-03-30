The AFP Report – Mike Walsh on Ukraine Conflict

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Mike Walsh, an independent journalist, commentator, and author and a regular contributor to American Free Press. Mike and I begin by discussing his background and professional experience before delving into the conflict in Ukraine, a topic he and I both have covered for the newspaper. We address the origins of the conflict, the main instigators behind it, and the bigger geopolitical challenges it has brought to the fore.

