The AFP Report – Mark Anderson on the Border Crisis

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Mark Anderson, a longtime reporter for the newspaper who also serves as our Roving Editor. Mark joins me to discuss the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, a crisis that has only worsened under President Joe Biden. Mark recently spoke with former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who served as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona for over 20 years, about the situation at the border. Will local and state officials step up to enforce America’s immigration laws given the utter failure of the federal government to police the southern border?

