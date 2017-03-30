The AFP Report – Kelly Neidert

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Kelly Neidert, a student at the University of North Texas (UNT) and the former chairwoman of the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at UNT. Kelly currently serves as the Executive Director of Protect Texas Kids, a grassroots group committed to exposing leftist propaganda in K-12 schools and clinics offering “gender affirming care” for children under 18. Kelly and I discussed her background and experience as a conservative on a modern American college campus, her activism at UNT and the response from the radical left, the LGBTQ+ agenda, and much more!

Kelly has been repeatedly targeted by far-left terrorists as a direct result of her activism. Her apartment has been vandalized and she has been harassed, “doxxed” and assaulted. Below are some documentary photos and videos demonstrating the level of abuse and mistreatment she has experienced.

Update: I’m wondering if this was done by the same person. This is graffiti by my college. The “f YTC” is referencing my conservative club @YctUnt https://t.co/MtS6m4riRm pic.twitter.com/YfPKUuUUj1 — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) May 6, 2022