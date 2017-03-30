The AFP Report – John Whitehead on Child Trafficking

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by John Whitehead, an attorney and author who founded The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization located in Charlottesville, Virginia. John’s weekly columns are often published in American Free Press, including his most recent piece dealing with the horrific topic of child trafficking and sexual abuse. John and I briefly discuss his background and experience in the alternative media before addressing the reality of child trafficking and sexual abuse in America, which has quickly become a big business.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!