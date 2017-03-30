The AFP Report – James Edwards on Far-Left Terrorism

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by James Edwards, host of The Political Cesspool radio program and one of the most insightful political commentators in the alternative media. James and I begin by discussing the reality of political violence and terrorism in America, highlighting the case of Thomas Jurgens, a 28-year-old staff attorney for the SPLC who was arrested earlier this month at a violent protest in Atlanta while operating as a “legal observer” on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild, a topic I wrote about in a recent edition of AFP. James played a key role in breaking the story, as evidenced by his viral tweet announcing Jurgens’ arrest.

BREAKING: A staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center was arrested last night on charges of domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/0B0BM6oi2g — James Edwards (@JamesEdwardsTPC) March 6, 2023

We also address the fact that Antifa and other far-left extremists are able to commit acts of terrorism in virtually all Western nations with little to no repercussions and are even rewarded for their criminal behavior as demonstrated in the recent $9.25 million settlement the city of Philadelphia agreed to in a case involving 343 leftist protesters. It’s almost as if the radical left and their allies are being protected and facilitated by certain elements in law enforcement, the media, and the political establishment to advance a political agenda and target patriotic American dissidents.

We conclude by highlighting James’ contribution to a recently published book titled The Honorable Cause: The Free South, a book dedicated to reclaiming the narrative of Southern nationalism and independence.

