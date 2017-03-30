The AFP Report – James Edwards on 2022 Midterm Elections

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by James Edwards, host of The Political Cesspool radio program and one of the most insightful political commentators in the alternative media. James and I discuss the recently concluded 2022 midterm elections and the political fallout. Why didn’t the “red wave” materialize? What can Americans expect from Congress leading up to the next presidential election in 2024? What is the future of former President Trump and the MAGA-wing of the Republican Party? James Edwards provides his expert political knowledge to address these and many more questions relating to the recent elections.

