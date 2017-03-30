The AFP Report – Glen Allen

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Glen Allen of the Free Expression Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization “dedicated to providing moral, legal, and financial support to those who have been victims of the potent social forces that have chosen the un-American path of monitoring, intimidation, and destruction.” The organization aims to “provide legal, financial, and moral support for persons and entities that have suffered or are at risk of suffering legal, financial, and/or social harm as a result of the exercise, attempted exercise, or intention to exercise their rights of free expression, including their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and analogous rights under international, state, and local charters and laws; and to support other organizations with similar purposes.”

Glen and I begin by discussing some of the latest updates from the Free Expression Foundation (FEF), including three recent projects he has helped organize. The FEF is currently attempting to provide legal, financial and moral support to those facing charges as a result of their participation in the January 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol, as well as bringing charges against organized Antifa groups and helping Michael Miselis, a young man involved with the Rise Above Movement who was a victim of a deeply flawed lawsuit following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, with litigation against UCLA, where he was forbidden to complete his Ph.D. degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Glen and I also discuss a recent case in San Diego, California where members of Antifa are being prosecuted for a violent attack on Trump supporters in January 2021, the deeply embedded corruption at the FBI, and recent FBI whistleblower allegations exposing the politically motivated persecution of American dissidents and conservatives (see here, here and here).

