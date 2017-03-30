The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on Neocons & Neolibs

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading voice in the alternative media and a regular columnist for American Free Press. Dr. Barrett and I begin by discussing his most recently published article in the newspaper addressing the “conspiracy of silence” between the leading neoconservatives and neoliberals in America and their joint participation in maintaining the plutocracy dominating this country while running cover for the biggest crimes committed by the Deep State.

We also discuss the seemingly never-ending piles of cash and armaments the collective West, led by the U.S., continues to funnel to the Zelensky regime in Ukraine and a policy paper released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs titled “U.S. Hegemony and Its Perils,” which thoroughly exposes the destructive and sinister nature of the “rules-based international order” dominated and controlled by the U.S. government for far too long. We conclude by reviewing Dr. Barrett’s recent travels to Iran, Los Angeles, and Morocco.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!