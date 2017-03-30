The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on Multipolarity

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading voice in the alternative media and a regular columnist for American Free Press. Dr. Barrett and I discuss the rapidly declining hegemony the U.S. has in the realm of international relations and the emergence of a multipolar global order led by the budding alliance between Russia and China. What has the unipolar, U.S.-led global order brought to the world? Is U.S. hegemony finally over? What would a multipolar world order be based on? We address these and many other related topics in this podcast!

