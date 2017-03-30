The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on Free Speech

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading voice in the alternative media and a regular columnist for American Free Press. Dr. Barrett and I begin by discussing the front-page article in the recently published issue of American Free Press, which focuses on the top issues facing the country as 2022 comes to a close. Dr. Barrett provides his analysis of the 2022 midterm election and the political prospects as we wrap up the year and head into 2023 with a new Congress. Will anything substantial change?

We then focus the rest of the conversation on the controversy surrounding Ye, one of the wealthiest Black rappers and entertainers in America, pro basketball player Kyrie Irving, comedian Dave Chappelle, and Twitter’s new owner, the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, topics Dr. Barrett wrote about in his recent column published in American Free Press. We address the concept of “anti-Semitism” and the reality of Jewish power and influence, the state of free speech in America, how social media platforms should be regulated, and much more!

