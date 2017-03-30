News Ticker

The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on 9/11 Anniversary

September 16, 2022 John Friend Audio 0

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading 9/11 Truth scholar, a popular and insightful geopolitical commentator, and a longtime contributor to American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper. Dr. Barrett and I begin by discussing his recent article in the latest edition of AFP dealing with the 21st anniversary of 9/11. We focus on the origins of the “Global War on Terror,” the progress and success of the 9/11 Truth movement, increased efforts to censor the internet and truth movement, and related matters.

Subscribe to America’s last real newspaper today!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | American Free Press. All Rights Reserved.

css.php